Billy Crystal’s Best Yankees Stories. Plus: The Knicks Even the Series With the Hawks.

By CC Sabathia
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe react to the Knicks beating the Hawks to make their first-round series 1-1 as it heads back to Atlanta (0:19). Then, we’re joined by comedian, actor, and Yankees superfan Billy Crystal to talk about the 20th anniversary of 61*, his film about Yankee legend Roger Maris. Billy also tells us Joe DiMaggio and Yogi Berra stories, before recounting his experience on the field after the legendary Aaron Boone walk-off home run in the 2003 ALCS (28:25).

www.theringer.com
