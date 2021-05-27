Billy Crystal’s Best Yankees Stories. Plus: The Knicks Even the Series With the Hawks.

Before the series, I highlighted the Vegas odds because it’s fascinating to see oddsmakers and the public differentiate on who’s the favorite. The odds for the outright winner of the series is dead even with both teams set at -110, according to Fanduel. Even though the most likely outcome for the series is Knicks in six games (+440), the next best odds is Hawks in seven games (+460). If you do any sort of betting, you’d know that is an extremely insignificant difference. In fact, the odds for the series to reach six games are the same odds for the series to reach seven games (+200). Even more so, the odds after three games that the Hawks are up 2-1 are the same odds the Knicks will be up 2-1 (+152).