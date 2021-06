Depression is one of the most comment mental illnesses and has a significant impact on workers and employers. An estimated one in eight working-age adults has depression, yet only about half of adults with depression are diagnosed, and less than half of those diagnosed receive recommended care.(1) In addition to the health impacts of depression on individuals and families, it also takes a significant economic impact. A new study highlights the Tufts Be Well at Work program, that helps employees with depression. Published in Psychiatric Services, a journal of the American Psychiatric Association, the study presents the results from 15 years of research evaluating the occupational, clinical, and economic impact of Be Well at Work.