Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's plan to build its way out of the pandemic is pushing its carbon emissions to record highs, new research has found. The country's CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and cement production grew 14.5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a Thursday report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). That's the fastest rate of growth in more than a decade, lead analyst Lauri Myllyvirta wrote. Emissions were also 9% higher than they were in the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.