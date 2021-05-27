Cancel
Tennessee State

Police: Tennessee officer shot man who produced weapon

The Associated Press
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who produced a weapon while talking to police officers in Tennessee has been shot, authorities said.

Clarksville Police officers responded early Thursday to a call and found the man in the backyard of a residence, a statement from the agency said. Officers spoke to the man with the goal of deescalating the situation, but an officer fired when the man produced a weapon, the statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital and his current condition is unclear, police said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

No further information was immediately released.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

