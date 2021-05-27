Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan During World Wars I & II

By John Robinson
 6 days ago
Soldiers who served during World War I are undoubtedly all gone by now. The remaining soldiers who served during World War II are diminishing in numbers every day. Each war that involved Americans all had mindsets of their own. The mindset during WWII was incredible, and something of which we will never see the likes of again. Almost the entire population came together as one: all religions, all political rivals, all races, all for a cause. All to put an end to war, all to do volunteer work, sacrificing money, buying bonds, planting victory gardens...holding drives for rubber, metals, and plastics. Kids, adults, teens...all were trying to do their part and make a difference.

