The BBC should consider paying compensation to whistleblowers who raised concerns about how the corporation obtained its controversial interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, a senior Tory MP has said.The national broadcaster has faced intense criticism in recent days following a damning report by Lord Dyson which found that it had fallen short of “high standards of integrity and transparency” over the 1995 episode of its current affairs series Panorama.The inquiry said journalist Martin Bashir acted in a “deceitful” way and faked documents in order to obtain the interview with Diana, adding that an internal probe into the programme...