How manufacturers can manage a demand surge

By Jeff Sipes
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses have weathered quite a storm. Many fabricators have adapted to demand variations and external matters outside their control, such as customers being apprehensive about making commitments. All this has thrown many people off their game. But as demand returns, the time is right to prepare to be in charge...

Industry

Truck-as-a-Service Market 2025 | Data Security and Environmental Sustainability Essential for Long-term Success in Truck-as-a-service Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

The automotive sector is a critical component of economic development and a huge contributor to the GDP of major global economies. As advanced technologies percolate into the mainstream, global positioning systems (GPS), tracking, and platooning should be offered as standard features and not optional accessories. Autonomous driving, shared mobility, electrification, and connected vehicles are predicted to be new avenues of growth during the forecast period. Telematics is likely to transform truck fleets in the 21st century. Truck-as-a-service has evolved as truck makers aim to retain maximum market share through various strategies.
Industry

Logistics and Cold Chain Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics

JCMR recently introduced Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer Services, Swift Transportation, AGRO Merchants Group, XPO Logistics, CWT Limited, Kloosterboer, NewCold Co peratief U.A., DHL, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, AIT, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, Best Cold Chain Co., A.B. Oxford Cold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage, Assa Abloy, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Chase DoorsThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
Economy
WWD

Meeting the Surging Demand for Supply Chain Sustainability Data

Increasingly, consumers are investigating the impact of their purchases, including the environmental and social cost of production. To keep up with this appetite for information, companies need to raise the level of visibility into their supply chains. During a panel at Fairchild Media Group’s Tech Forum moderated by Sourcing Journal...
Economy

What is Lean Management and How Can it Optimize Your Rental Business?

Managing a rental business in today’s “unprecedented” times is more complex than ever, and that means waste and inefficiencies may have crept into your operation without you being aware. In the 2021 State of the Industry report in Rental, Josh Nickell, vice president of the equipment segment for the American...
Economy

How Can Business Administration Improve Management?

Business professionals have improved the way every management team deals with their employees, clients, and stakeholders. Over time, the business needs are modified. Business administration enables companies to meet the demands of an ever-changing economy. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that appointing business and finance experts will likely increase by 5% from 2019 to 2029. It is exceptionally much more than average for any field of occupation. As per statistics, more than 476,000 fresh vacancies in the business field are expected over this period.
Financial Reports

Travis Perkins to beat profit guidance as surge in demand continues

Builders’ merchants Travis Perkins has said it expects to post profits “materially ahead” of expectations for 2021 after shaking off cost rises and supply issues. Shares in the company, which spun-off its Wickes retail arm earlier this year, jumped after it released the trading update. Travis Perkins said “high levels...
Electronics

How Austin Air Systems Managed A Jump In Demand During Pandemic

Austin Air Systems' air purifiers went from mainly household items to safety precautions for multiple types of businesses and schools. How Austin Air Systems managed a jump in demand during pandemic. Austin Air Systems' air purifiers went from mainly household items to safety precautions for businesses and schools. 3 Energy...
Agriculture

How dairy manufacturers can achieve results with Industry 4.0

Many food and beverage sectors are experiencing struggles right now with small to mid-sized dairies being especially vulnerable. The dairy process is complex, very regulated and margins are tight due to a variety of internal and external factors. In addition, consumer preferences for dairy are constantly changing and it’s getting tougher and tougher for smaller enterprises to compete. Industry 4.0 can help, but it’s not a straight line to success.
Economy

As worker demand surges, recruiters become the recruited

Twin Cities executive search firms are seeing a ripple effect from the demand for workers. Now, they’re on the hunt for more recruiters. Several firms on the Business Journal’s Executive Search Firms List said they’re seeing demand for their services go beyond their existing capacity as companies recommence the hiring they put off last year and search for skills deemed even more important in a post-pandemic environment.
Economy

How Management Information System Can Profit Businesses

Management Information System or MIS has become a beneficial tool for facilitating industry-wide decision-making. It has filled a significant gap, driving higher organizational efficiency and productivity. Without the MIS, tons of data could not be handled and converted into actionable information. FREMONT, CA: A management information system can provide a...
Markets

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Rapidly Increasing demand in Recent Years

Prophecy Market Insights has recently published the Cell Therapy Manufacturing informational report which will help retailers, manufacturers, and distributors to understand and realize the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities to generate revenue, and trends that are instrumental in shaping the target market and its revenue. This Cell Therapy Manufacturing market report states the overview, historical data along with size, share, growth, demand, and revenue of the global industry. The report analyses the attractive opportunities in the market by explaining the fastest and largest growing segments across regions.
Technology

Crate.io Secures $10M in Funding Amid Surging Demand for IoT Transformation

Crate.io, developer and supplier of CrateDB, the purpose-built time series database, today announced $10 million in additional funding. Existing Crate.io investors including Draper Esprit, VITO Ventures and Flatz & Partners AG participated together with selected individual investors. The company reports it has now raised approximately $31 million in total funding.
Industry

What’s it like working as a biopharma manufacturing manager?

Amgen’s Jake Jackson talks about what a typical day in his shoes entails, including the projects he works on and the skills that are important in his role. The Covid-19 pandemic has, perhaps unsurprisingly, changed attitudes to working in the healthcare and pharma sectors. A recent index of the most...
Retail

Checkout.com flags Covid powered surge in demand for digital payments

74% of European consumers have no intention to significantly reduce their online shopping now that they can revisit the high street, according to research from PayTech venture Checkout.com. It also found that 75% of e-commerce retail leaders believe the future of shopping is solely online. Checkout.com gathered the views of...
Environment

From remanufacturing to recycling: how manufacturing can raise the bar on global climate goals

Improving resource efficiency in manufacturing processes is as important as reducing the transport industry’s greenhouse gas emissions;. Setting high emission reduction targets is the only way towards a net-zero greenhouse gas economy;. Reducing the industry's reliance on fossil fuels, recycling components and adopting more environmental design practices will be critical,...