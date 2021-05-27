Cancel
Deposit, NY

Twin Tiers Residents Clean Up from Back-to-Back Storms

By Kathy Whyte
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some areas of the Twin Tiers are left cleaning up debris from thunderstorms that fired up in the region about mid-afternoon May 26. Trees were reported down in parts of Broome and Chenango Counties and as of overnight, New York State Electric and Gas was still assessing when power would be restored to over 300 customers, mainly in the Deposit/Sanford area. Most of those customers got electricity back on by early morning. Of course, some people were probably running a little late for work or school.

