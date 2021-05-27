Cancel
Sporting Goods Chain, Started in Binghamton, Sees COVID Rebound

By Kathy Whyte
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A return to team sports is spelling a return to profitability for a national sporting goods chain got its start as a fishing supply store in Binghamton decades ago. Dick’s Sporting Goods says its first quarter sales this year more than doubled to $2.902 billion. The Associated Press reports the...

