Sporting Goods Chain, Started in Binghamton, Sees COVID Rebound

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported its highest-ever first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook. The nation's largest sporting goods retailer had a busy first quarter, opening new concepts and updating existing ones. In April, it debuted a 100,000-sq.-ft. concept, Dick’s House of Sport, that offers customers a hands-on shopping experience and features a rock-climbing wall, a high-tech batting cage, an outdoor turf field and more. A second location is set to open next week in Knoxville, Tenn. Also in April, Dick’s unveiled nine completely redesigned Golf Galaxy locations, and expanded technology offerings in 62 additional locations. The retailer also has been adding in-store soccer shops to its namesake locations and expanding in the off-price and warehouse space.