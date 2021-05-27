Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Is Being Revived in New HBO Max TV Series

By Kourtnee Jackson
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No ’80s nostalgia session would be complete without a chat about the Garbage Pail Kids. What started out as cleverly disgusting trading cards ballooned into a kids’ cartoon and live-action movie. And now HBO Max is preparing to bring the wacky characters to the small screen in a new TV series.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
62K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Pail Kids#Toy World#Animated Tv#Cartoon Characters#Animated Characters#Halloween Tv#Pineapple Express#The Righteous Gemstones#Cbs#Fan Favorite Characters#Nostalgia#The Hollywood Reporter#Retro#Thr#Amazon Prime Video#Topps Brand#Collector#Cabbage Patch Kids#Trading Card Characters#Mogwai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Topps
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The Dad

Danny McBride Is Putting Together an Animated ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Show

Everything that’s old will be new again. Whether it’s how people live, what people wear, what people eat, or what people listen to or watch. Nostalgia is big business, and that’s why you get everything from a Friends Reunion (boring) or Saved By the Bell reboot (genuinely funny). And a recently announced fun one to add to the list; The Garbage Pail Kids are coming to TV.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale Is Most-Watched Episode of Any HBO Original Series on HBO Max

The “Mare of Easttown” finale on March 30 drew four million viewers across Memorial Day Weekend, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night on all HBO platforms, marking a series high for the WarnerMedia premium cabler’s linear and digital outlets. The series stars Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Winslet (“Titanic”) from creator Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”) with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel, who previously worked with HBO on “The Leftovers” and “Westworld.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Sophie Turner Joins ‘The Staircase’ Series at HBO Max

Sophie Turner has joined the cast of the HBO Max series “The Staircase.”. Turner joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about...
TV & VideosPosted by
PennLive.com

HBO Max adds a new, less expensive subscription that includes advertisements

HBO Max today announced a new subscription tier that costs less but has advertisements. The new ad-supported tier will cost $9.99 a month. The ad-free tier is $14.99. HBO Max also said it is offering a 15% discount for new and returning subscribers if they pre-pay for a year. The cost for a year of the ad-supported tier will be $99.99 and without ads, $149.99. The price without the discount would be $119.88 and $179.99.
TV SeriesMississippi Link

HBO Max Green-Lights ‘The Gordita Chronicles’ Series

HBO Max has given the green light to the series “The Gordita Chronicles,” a family comedy from Sony Pictures Television starring Diana Maria Riva (“Dead to Me”), Juan Javier Cardenas (“The Walking Dead”) and newcomer Olivia Goncalves. The half-hour series focuses on 12-year-old Cucu (Goncalves), a strong-willed Dominican girl with...
TV & VideosDen of Geek

HBO Max New Releases: June 2021

TV had the run of the place for awhile there during the pandemic. But now that vaccinations are speeding up and the weather is warming, it’s film’s time to shine. At least that’s the conclusion that can be drawn from HBO Max’s list of new releases for June 2021. There...
TV Seriestvtechnology.com

New HBO Max Ad-Supported Tier Launches

BURBANK, Calif.—HBO Max went live with its ad-supported tier today, June 2, offering consumers the choice between a $9.99 tier with limited ads and an ad-free subscription for $14.99. The move is important both for HBO Max, which wants to accelerate its subscriber counts, and for the ad industry, which...
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max STARSTRUCK Series

HBO Max has released these official key art and trailer for STARSTRUCK which debuts June 10 On HBO Max. The Max Original series STARSTRUCK, from comedian Rose Matafeo (“Baby Done,” “Horndog”), will debut on JUNE 10. The romantic comedy, hailed by Glamour magazine as “deeply funny”, and Elle magazine as “electric” is co-written by Matafeo and Alice Snedden, and produced by Avalon. STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel). What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realize they can’t keep away from each other. The ensemble cast also includes Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”).
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE STAIRCASE Dramatic Series Adaptation Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a series adaptation of The Staircase by way of Annapurna Television. The 2004 docuseries, currently available on Netflix, follows the infamous murder trial of Michael Peterson. Interestingly, the documentary felt rather one-sided and focuses on his extended family and defense attorneys throughout the process. This new dramatic limited series promises a grade-A cast. Colin Firth stars the aforementioned Michael Peterson, with Toni Collette as the late Kathleen Peterson. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner joins the cast as the Petersons’ adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff.
MinoritiesRegister Citizen

King Princess, Soccer Mommy to Appear in HBO Max Pride Concert Series

HBO Max has announced their Shine On spotlight page for Pride Month 2021, which includes an exclusive concert series on the streaming service. Produced by HBO Max’s Human by Orientation, the concert series will feature musical performances by King Princess, Vincint, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, along with comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray, and more.
BusinessCNET

HBO Max, Discovery Plus' new parent to be named Warner Bros. Discovery

AT&T's WarnerMedia division -- home to streaming service HBO Max, the Warner Bros. movie studio and other big TV assets -- will be renamed Warner Bros. Discovery when it's spun out of the telecom company and merges with Discovery, known for reality shows and other unscripted programming on its cable networks and its own streaming service Discovery Plus.
Decider

What Time Does the ‘Mare of Easttown’ Series Finale Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

Mare of Easttown Episode 7 “Sacrament” premieres on HBO and HBO Max tonight, finally shining a light on who really killed Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny). Last week’s episode ended with Mare (Kate Winslet) zeroing in on Billy Ross (Robbie Tann) just as he and brother John (Joe Tippett) find themselves on a tense fishing trip. Meanwhile, back at the police station, Erin’s best friend Jess (Ruby Cruz) has just shown Chief Carter (John Douglas Thompson) a photo that has chilled him to the bone. “Get Mare on the phone. Now!” is his last order, leaving us wondering all week, “WHAT IS IN JESS’S PHOTO?!”
TV Seriescineuropa.org

HBO Max producing the action series ¡García!

HBO Max (which will reach European shores in the coming months) is producing the series ¡García!, based on the graphic novel by Santiago García and Luis Bustos (the former is also the co-writer of The Neighbor. [. +. ]. , a comic book brought to the big screen by Nacho...
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'The Staircase' HBO Max Series Adds Odessa Young

She joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Sophie Turner. The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001. He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Mare of Easttown: Season Two? Could the HBO TV Series Return?

The Mare of Easttown series aired its finale on Sunday night and some viewers are wondering if they could see more of Mare’s story in a second season. HBO advertised the drama as a limited series but other shows have been labeled that way and returned for more. Brad Ingelsby,...
TV & Videosmediapost.com

New HBO Max Ad Option Enlists 35 Advertisers

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max says it has signed up 35 advertisers for its new ad-supported option launching today at a $9.99/month price tag. This compares to its original ad-free subscription $14.99/month deal. As with other premium streaming services offering cheaper ad-supported options, it will have a limited number of commercials versus...
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Full Bloom: Season Two; HBO Max Floral Competition Series Returns

Full Bloom is returning to HBO Max this week. Season two of the floral competition series will premiere on June 10 and a poster and trailer have been released. Simon Lycett, Elizabeth Cronin, and Maurice Harris host and judge the competition series. HBO Max revealed more about the series in...