Stable isotopic analysis identifies unknown casualties of war

With the exception of beryllium, divalent cations of every alkaline earth metal are characterized by their calcimimetic behavior. Thus, in vivo biodistribution of these cations mostly occurs in form of a massive accumulation in bone tissues, consisting of hydroxyapatite to a major extent. Apart from the lightest elements beryllium and magnesium, animal studies and human studies regarding the overall in vivo behavior were carried out by using radioisotopes of the elements calcium, strontium, barium and radium. To date, only strontium with its radioisotopes and radium gained importance for applications in nuclear medicine, mainly for pain-reducing and palliative treatment of bone metastases. In contrast, barium radioisotopes can be ascertained as useful imaging agents and possible diagnostic analogues for theranostic approaches. This review focuses on the characteristic and chemical behavior of barium compounds, possible radioactive barium isotopes for future applications in nuclear medicine and radiopharmacy as well as recent results regarding barium-131 as diagnostic match for radium isotopes used in targeted alpha therapy.