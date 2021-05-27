Stable isotopic analysis identifies unknown casualties of war
Providing medical care, housing, food and a safe place are what many would list as humanitarian activities in response to armed conflict and catastrophes. Less often listed is the rendering of forensic science aid. But managing the dead with dignity, identifying them and providing answers to loved ones and communities are the aims of Humanitarian Forensic Action (HFA).1 Coined by the International Committee of the Red Cross, HFA was the subject of a 2017 special issue of Forensic Science International that illustrated the global and multi-disciplinary work done to provide aid after armed conflict, maritime shipwreck, infection disease epidemic, natural disaster, and more.www.chemistryworld.com