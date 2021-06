SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jeffery Altamari, Maureen Parker and Elizabeth Sobel have been named to Saratoga Arts Board of Directors. Jeff Altamari is retired from a career in Houston, TX as a financial officer for a global oil and gas company. Previously he was employed by two multinational manufacturers as well as an international CPA firm. He has extensive experience in finance, accounting, and compliance. Since his retirement in 2015, he has served on the boards of local arts and public service organizations as well as the 2017 Saratoga Springs Charter Review Commission. He is a graduate of Cornell University.