How many times have we heard someone say, Well, if that's what you want to believe? I was reading one of those motivational books like I do a lot lately. One was by a guy who I really like his name is Wayne Dyer, and he is from Detroit. . I love this quote from one of his books "Simply have a mind that is open to everything but attached to nothing. Let it all come and go as it will. Enjoy it all, but never make your happiness or success dependent on an attachment to anything, any place, and particularly, any person" I say believe anything that makes you happy.