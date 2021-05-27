Cancel
Ohio State

Michigan Couple Arrested After Drunken Brawl at Ohio Water Park

By Dana Marshall
A Michigan couple's brutal, drunken fight caught on video at an Ohio water park has gone viral. It's impossible to identify who started the whole incident by watching the video footage. However, what is caught on video is shocking to say the least. This incident took place at Kalahari resorts in Sandusky, Ohio on Monday, May 17th. Police reports state that the incident began when some one cut in line for a surf ride. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told Cleveland 19 that the real problem is alcohol,

