Penn Yan, NY

Partly constructed shop collapses during thunderstorm at Knapp and Schlappi in Penn Yan

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 18 days ago

No serious injuries were reported in Penn Yan at Knapp and Schlappi Lumber Company after a wooden structure that was in construction collapsed.

The structure appears to have collapsed due to a thunderstorm that rolled through Penn Yan Wednesday afternoon.

Only minor injuries were reported. First responders from the Penn Yan Fire Department, Penn Yan Ambulance, and Yates County Emergency Management office responded.

An investigation was conducted, according to police.

Here’s what Knapp and Schlappi posted to Facebook after the collapse. They thanked the community for the outpouring of support:

“As many of you may have heard, our current construction to build a new mill shop next to our store collapsed during the wind storm shortly after noon today.

Luckily, no one was inside of the building at the time it collapsed. All four of the construction workers on our site were examined and three of them were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. We are happy to report that all three have been released and we are very grateful they are home with their families tonight!

We are extremely lucky that we had no serious injuries, as this freak accident due to the burst of wind from the storm could have been very tragic.

We are all devastated and in shock, but also very fortunate everything can be replaced.

Please bear with us as we handle cleaning up the area and rebuilding. We appreciate your patience at this time as we get back to where we were with construction as soon as possible.

We are thankful to be part of this community and for everyone’s support. Thank you for your well wishes and concern.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVKWa_0aDHQj9a00
Photo by Lucas Day, Finger Lakes News Radio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYYhC_0aDHQj9a00
Photo by Lucas Day, Finger Lakes News Radio.
Crime & Safety
