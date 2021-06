The Breathing Process have signed a deal with Unique Leader and will have their fourth studio album “Labyrinthian” out on October 08th. The band commented:. “Unique Leader is one of the best extreme music labels out right now. We are very honored and excited to be a part of such a diverse and growing roster of amazing bands. ‘Labyrinthian‘ is the most time we have ever spent in the studio making an album. We wanted to really channel the negative energy of the last 2 years, and what we have collectively experienced as a society into each and every song. ‘Labyrinthian‘ is the sound that we have always strived to achieve as a band. We are very excited to share it with the world.”