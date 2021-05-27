Cancel
Oconomowoc, WI

Longtime city, town attorney dies at 90

By Alex Nemec
Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc and the Lake Country community as a whole lost an icon on May 19 when former Oconomowoc attorney Bill Chapman died at the age of 90. Chapman was born in 1930 and raised in Hartland. He served two years as an officer in the Korean War. After serving he came back home and married his wife Joyce in 1952.

