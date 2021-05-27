Longtime city, town attorney dies at 90

Beginning Monday, May 17, 2021 a detour route (see attached detour route map) will be in place to allow for construction of a new watermain on Thackeray Trial from Lowell Drive to Summit Avenue. Access to Thackeray Trail from Summit Avenue will be prohibited; traffic will be detoured to Lexington Avenue to Lowell Drive and back to Thackeray Trail to allow access to the Professional Building, Whitman Park Shopping Center (and alley behind), and residential properties that gain access from Thackeray Trail. Northbound traffic on Summit Avenue destined to residential properties/business who gain access from Thackeray Trail will be directed to follow this same detour route. Thackeray Trail, east of Lowell Drive, will remain accessible for local traffic and Whitman Park Shopping Center customers/deliveries to exit out to Summit Avenue.