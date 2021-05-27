Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne NWS: Nice Days Today, Friday, Ahead Of Wet Weekend

By Doug Randall
Posted by 
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming residents should enjoy the nice weather today and tomorrow ahead of a wet, rainy weekend. ''Greetings! Looking at a pretty nice day today across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle as the system that brought us the thunderstorms yesterday moves east. Look for mostly sunny skies and dry weather today. Friday looks dry for the most part, but a low pressure system to our north will draw a cold front into the area Friday night. A cool, wet/soggy Memorial Day forecast is still expected with the most widespread/heavy rainfall expected Sunday. Could see heavy rainfall in some areas Sunday afternoon and evening, that could lead to some flash flooding. For Memorial Day (Monday), unsettled weather conditions continue with a slow drying Monday evening into Tuesday from north to south. If planning Memorial Day weekend activities, plan on mostly indoor activities and keep an eye on the forecast. If camping, keep your tents/camper trailers on high ground to avoid any possible rapid water rises. Be safe!''

kgab.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Dry Weather#Cold Weather#Sunny Skies#Cold Front#Cheyenne Nws#Nebraska Panhandle#Heavy Rainfall#Flash Flooding#Camping#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Dense Fog Advisory Friday Morning For I-80, Parts Of I-25

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says travelers on Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie and parts of I-25, including the stretch of highway between Cheyenne and Colorado, should be ready for dense fog. The heavy fog will limit vision on the highway, and travelers are being advised...
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Laramie Range Foothills A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY At 133 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Warren AFB, or 10 miles west of Cheyenne, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are likely with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Laramie County. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Pine BLuffs. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, including Gering and Scottsbluff. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County LOCALIZED DENSE FOG TO SLOWLY BURN OFF THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF LARAMIE COUNTY BY 11 AM MDT Latest observations continue to show pockets of dense fog under a mile for central and eastern portions of Laramie County. Visibility in some places around a quarter mile especially up by Whitaker and Gun Barrel. Travelers along I-25 and US 85 should prepare and expect pockets of dense local fog and be ready to reduce speed and increase distance between vehicles. Visibility expected to improve by 11 AM MDT.
Cheyenne, WYcapcity.news

Large hail, thunderstorms, 50+ mph wind gusts possible in Laramie County today

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — East central and southeast Wyoming could see thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon which may produce winds in excess of 50 mph. That is the start to a pattern which is expected to last through next Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne: “Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.”
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Restoring the ancients: Native Wyoming fish reclaim some waters

Wyoming’s Powder, Bighorn and North Platte rivers serve as headwaters of the Missouri River. They begin as trickles in the mountains and rush down into bottomlands as they gain volume. Once, all three ran full with a buffet of warm- and cool-water fish, from the prehistoric, armor-plated shovelnose sturgeon to the shimmery goldeye.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Snow remains an issue with alternate route

An alternate route between Green River and Rock Springs isn’t a new idea. During the mid 2000s, when money was a lot more free flowing into and out of government coffers, the idea was floated that an alternate route between the two cities would create a safer stretch of road for locals wanting to avoid Interstate 80’s heavy semi traffic, while giving Castle Rock Ambulance Service a secondary route to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This sounds good in theory, but a number of questions were raised then which still need to be answered if this resurrected idea develops further. Most important is the issue of who and how frequently the route would be plowed and maintained.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Laramie County, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills SNOW SHOWERS DIMINISHING THIS EVENING.. WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Occasional snow showers will continue this afternoon. Little or no additional accumulation is expected.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Laramie County SNOW SHOWERS DIMINISHING THIS EVENING.. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Occasional snow showers will continue this afternoon. Little or no additional accumulation is expected.