Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Number of rapid Covid-19 tests carried out in England at lowest for five weeks

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3445cL_0aDHQS6700
A package of seven NHS Test and Trace Covid-19 self-testing kits (PA Wire)

The number of rapid Covid-19 tests carried out in England has fallen to its lowest level in five weeks – despite all members of the public being eligible to take two rapid tests a week.

Just under 4.9 million rapid tests were conducted in England in the week to May 19, according to the latest Test and Trace figures – down 4% on the previous week.

It is the fourth week in a row that the number has decreased.

Rapid tests, or lateral flow device (LFD) tests, are swab tests that give results in 30 minutes or less without the need for processing in a laboratory.

Some of these tests are conducted under supervision in settings such as schools, care homes and workplaces, but most are carried out by people in their home who are then expected to report the result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqCuG_0aDHQS6700
HEALTH Coronavirus RapidTests2705

The number of rapid tests peaked at just over 7.6 million in the week to March 17, which coincided with the return of secondary students to school.

The number fell in subsequent weeks, before rising to just under 5.8 million in the week to April 21.

Since then the total has dropped every week.

The latest figures also show that 974,412 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in the week to May 19.

This is the second highest weekly total since the end of March – the highest being 991,765 tests in the week to May 12.

PCR tests are swab tests that are processed in a laboratory, and are used mainly for anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms and to confirm a positive rapid test result.

In total, 14,051 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England at least once in the week to May 19.

This is broadly unchanged (down 0.2%) on the previous week, but up 5% on the week to May 5.

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Laboratory Tests#Lfd#Pcr Tests#Swab Tests#Lateral Flow Device#Processing#March#Covid 19 Symptoms#Secondary Students#Schools#Supervision#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid-19: Positive tests for infections rise by 22 per cent in England

The number of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in England has risen by 22 per cent to the highest level in six weeks, NHS Test and Trace data suggests. A total of 17,162 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country at least once in the week to May 26. The weekly increase in positive test results brings the number of new infections to its highest since 14 April. Meanwhile, the number of rapid lateral flow coronavirus (LFD) tests carried out in England has fallen to its lowest level in six weeks. People without coronavirus symptoms are...
Public HealthNew Scientist

Covid-19 news: Lowest England and Wales death figures since September

Proportion of deaths due to covid-19 in England and Wales at lowest level since September, but coronavirus cases in the UK are rising. There were 107 deaths from covid-19 in England and Wales in the week up to 21 May, down from 151 the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics. Covid-19 accounted for 1.1 per cent of all deaths in the week up to 21 May, which is the lowest proportion recorded since the week up to 11 September, when the disease accounted for 1 per cent of all deaths in the two nations.
Public Healthalloaadvertiser.com

Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales drop below 100

The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has dropped below 100 for the first time in nearly nine months. A total of 95 deaths registered in the week ending May 28 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Public Healthmarginalrevolution.com

Update on Rapid Tests for COVID

Nearly a year ago, I wrote Frequent, Fast, and Cheap is Better than Sensitive, arguing for rapid antigen tests:. A number of firms have developed cheap, paper-strip tests for coronavirus that report results at-home in about 15 minutes but they have yet to be approved for use by the FDA because the FDA appears to be demanding that all tests reach accuracy levels similar to the PCR test. This is another deadly FDA mistake.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Avacta to sell rapid Covid-19 test in EU following registration

Diagnostics and cancer therapies developer Avacta Group has received notice of registration of its ‘AffiDX’ SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test in the European Union, allowing it to place the product on the market for professional use in all 27 countries of the EU. 6,095.78. 16:20 11/06/21. n/a. n/a. 1,249.65. 16:30...
Madison, WIFox11online.com

Daily COVID-19 cases fall to lowest number since March of 2020

MADISON (WLUK) -- The state reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest number of daily cases since March of last year. The seven-day average also fell to 179 cases on Tuesday, the state Department of Health Services reported, down from 225 the previous day. DHS also reported 56 new...
Public Healthvernonmatters.ca

Island Health ends week with low number of new COVID-19 cases

NANAIMO — Less than 10 new COVID-19 cases were found in Island Health in the last week as the number of active cases dropped by half. Several days in the last week saw only one new case of COVID-19, returning Island Health to levels not seen since right before the second wave of the pandemic in fall 2020.
Public HealthNew Scientist

Covid-19 news: Coronavirus cases hit six-week high in England

Weekly coronavirus cases in England rise as Portugal removed from UK’s “green list” for travel. Coronavirus cases in England are continuing to rise, with the number of people testing positive for the virus at its highest level in six weeks. A total of 17,162 people tested positive for the coronavirus in England in the week up to 26 May, up 22 per cent from 14,051 the previous week, according to figures from NHS Test and Trace. The most recent weekly figure is the highest since the week up to 14 April, when 18,050 people tested positive.