MANSFIELD – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 30 at milepost 17 near I 71 in Mifflin Township, Richland County. The crash occurred today around 8:57 am, when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla 4-door, driven by Tori A. Carman age 19 of Bucyrus, failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and rear-ended a red 2000 Freightliner flat-bed tow truck, driven by Roger W. Poast age 54 of Mount Gilead on US-30 near the northbound entrance ramp to I 71. Carman succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash at the scene. Poast suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.