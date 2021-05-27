WATCH: Seth Meyers Gleefully Awaits Trump Throwing Don Jr. 'Under the Bus'
Donald Trump Jr. may have inherited his father's name, but Seth Meyers warns that he shouldn't expect loyalty from his family. During Thursday's "A Closer Look" segment, Meyers said that former President Trump will happily "throw his family under the bus" if it means saving his own hide, and he eagerly awaited Don Jr.'s demise. "You think he named his eldest son after himself for sentimental reasons?" ripped the Late Night host. "He did it so there'd be a second Donald Trump to pin the blame on."www.primetimer.com