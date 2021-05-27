WATCH: Seth Meyers Gleefully Awaits Trump Throwing Don Jr. 'Under the Bus'

Jonah Goldberg, Editor in-Chief for The Dispatch, tells Brian Kilmeade that it is starting to dawn on President Biden he was sold a bill of goods by the base of his party that he could swing for the fences on everything. Goldberg says Senator Manchin is doing President Biden a favor by pulling him back towards how he campaigned by being more of a centrist. Goldberg also discussed how democrat voters do not agree with Critical Race Theory and how it is dawning on democrats that it is turning off Black and Hispanic voters.