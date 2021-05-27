Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

WATCH: Seth Meyers Gleefully Awaits Trump Throwing Don Jr. 'Under the Bus'

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donald Trump Jr. may have inherited his father's name, but Seth Meyers warns that he shouldn't expect loyalty from his family. During Thursday's "A Closer Look" segment, Meyers said that former President Trump will happily "throw his family under the bus" if it means saving his own hide, and he eagerly awaited Don Jr.'s demise. "You think he named his eldest son after himself for sentimental reasons?" ripped the Late Night host. "He did it so there'd be a second Donald Trump to pin the blame on."

www.primetimer.com
View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Manhattan#Late Night#The Trump Organization#Msnbc#Hits#Bus#Weeknights#This Week#Grand Jury#Editor#Sentimental Reasons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Why This Is Seth Meyers’ Year

“There’s nothing like an iPad and a slow internet connection to make TV sparkle,” laughs Seth Meyers, recalling the initial rough-around-the-edges technology that his talk show “Late Night with Seth Meyers” employed in the early days of the pandemic to ensure the show aired on its regular schedule. But working...
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Seth Meyers: ‘It’s absurd to contemplate bipartisan cooperation with the Republican party’

Seth Meyers devoted Thursday’s monologue to the folly of seeking bipartisan compromise, as Joe Biden reached yet another impasse in talks with Republican Senators for his $1tn infrastructure plan. From infrastructure to voting rights, the Biden administration has introduced several concrete measures, yet “Republicans are too concerned about culture stuff,” said Meyers.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Donald Trump Jr. joins Cameo

Donald Trump Jr. made his debut on Cameo this week, where he will be selling personalized video messages to fans, starting at just over $500. Trump's account is set up to deliver video messages for $525 if fans want to receive them in two to seven days. For quicker messages, fans can opt to get a video delivered in less than 24 hours, which will cost them $787, according to the Independent.
POTUSWashington Times

Jon Voight on Trump: ‘We will keep our faith that he will be back’

Hollywood’s Jon Voight took to Twitter with a scathing video message about the left’s hypocrisy, the media’s evil, the Democrats’ racism and the need for “hope” that President Donald Trump will “be back” to bring this nation back to greatness once again. He made some valid points. Why does Hunter...
POTUSWashington Times

‘I was right’: Donald Trump sounds off

Former President Donald Trump has offered a handy summary of recent political developments, investigations and media coverage which suggests his perceptions about certain matters were correct. Mr. Trump suggests that analysts and rivals are changing their tune about his time in office. “Have you noticed that they are now admitting...
MusicGreenwichTime

Garbage Perform Bracing 'Wolves' on 'Seth Meyers'

Garbage delivered a performance of their track, “Wolves,” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday, June 10th. Set up in a room with a classic checkerboard floor and filled with red and orange lights, Garbage ran through “Wolves” with its pile-driver bassline, crashing drums, and scythe-like guitar riffs. “No one can say,” frontwoman Shirley Manson sang on the hook, “that I didn’t need you/That I didn’t want you/That I didn’t love you.”
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Seth Meyers recalls his extremely awkward encounter with Beyoncé

Seth Meyers is sharing the details of his cringe-worthy encounter with Beyoncé. During his guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the 47-year-old comedian revealed he met the singer at Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary party in 2015, and got a little awkward while attempting a conversation. "I...
Presidential ElectionFox News

Jonah Goldberg: President Biden Was Sold A Bill Of Goods By The Base Of His Party

Jonah Goldberg, Editor in-Chief for The Dispatch, tells Brian Kilmeade that it is starting to dawn on President Biden he was sold a bill of goods by the base of his party that he could swing for the fences on everything. Goldberg says Senator Manchin is doing President Biden a favor by pulling him back towards how he campaigned by being more of a centrist. Goldberg also discussed how democrat voters do not agree with Critical Race Theory and how it is dawning on democrats that it is turning off Black and Hispanic voters.
U.S. Politicsenmnews.com

Fox News’ Juan Williams Sounds the Alarm: GOP Preparing to Steal Future Elections

Juan Williams is sounding the alarm over Republican members of Congress, and their curious erasure of the Capitol insurrection on January 6th is a pretext for future elections to be stolen. The Fox News contributor, and former co-host of The Five, worries about January 6th, 2025, in an opinion piece published by The Hill, entitled, “GOP preparing the ground to steal an election.”
Public Healthcbslocal.com

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Returns To Ed Sullivan Theater With Fully Vaccinated Audience June 14

(CBS Local)– The Late Show with Stephen Colbert announced it will return to The Ed Sullivan Theater Monday, June 14 with a full, vaccinated audience. After more than a year and 205 episodes produced without a live audience, The Late Show is looking forward to safely welcoming fans back to The Ed Sullivan, which features the largest studio audience of any late night or sketch comedy series.
Petsart19.com

Alec Baldwin's Bathroom Story

© Forever Dog Podcast Network. All Rights Reserved. Website. Podcasting icons Julie Klausner (Difficult People) and Tom Scharpling (The Best Show) team up for a fun show where they have fun and you have fun and everybody has fun. Each week, Tom and Julie careen through the best and worst of pop culture, giving the business to blockhead celebrities, rescuing shoddy podcasts, exploring obscure American subcultures, watching clips from the classics (The Munsters, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, etc), and hanging out with amazing guests, all in the name of keeping each other sane and making each other laugh. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Fox News Holds Cringe Segment Declaring Tom Hanks Has Been ‘Canceled’ by the Left

Fox News smashed all the culture war buttons on Monday with a lengthy segment on America’s Newsroom claiming that Tom Hanks is the latest victim of cancel culture. The segment focused on a recent column by NPR media critic Eric Deggans, entitled “Tom Hanks Is A Non-Racist. It’s Time For Him To Be Anti-Racist”. The piece offers a great deal of praise for Hanks as a performer and a person, but Deggans writes that Hanks should use his position to do more to promote anti-racism.
Movies/Film

Betty Gilpin is No Longer in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ But She Did Master Her Ann Coulter Impression

Betty Gilpin, who has quickly become one of those performers who is great in pretty much anything, was supposed to play infamous right-wing ghoul Ann Coulter in the upcoming season of American Crime Story that focuses on the Bill Clinton impeachment. But even though most info for the upcoming show still lists Gilpin as part of the cast, the GLOW star has revealed she’s no longer involved with the project.