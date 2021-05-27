Case 1: 53-Year-Old Woman With TNBC

Elizabeth Mittendorf, MD, PhD, reviews the case of a 53-year-old woman with PD-L1+ TNBC breast cancer and the panel discusses relevant clinical trial data. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: Welcome, everybody. I’m pleased to be moderating this session for Targeted Oncology, and I’m joined by 2 good friends and colleagues, Dr David Hicks, a renowned breast pathologist, and Dr Ruta Rao, who is a breast medical oncologist. We have a couple of interesting cases to present this evening that highlight the important advances recently made in breast cancer. Why don’t we go ahead and jump right in with the first case? Our first patient is a postmenopausal woman, 53 years old, who about 2 and a half years ago was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She had a self-palpated mass in her left breast. She’s very active and has 2 teenage kids. At the time of that initial diagnosis, she had what was thought to be about a 2.8-cm tumor with axillary lymph node involvement. Ruta, as is probably in your practice as well, we initiated preoperative systemic therapy for a biopsy diagnosis of an invasive ductal carcinoma, grade 3, ER, PR, and HER2-negative. In our practice, we do FNA [fine needle aspiration] of those lymph nodes, and that did confirm that diagnosis, clinically node-positive. She had genetic testing. She was not a BRCA1/2 mutation carrier. She went on to get her preoperative systemic therapy, and then I took her to the operating room for a mastectomy with axillary lymph node dissection.