Cancer

Case 1: 53-Year-Old Woman With TNBC

By Targeted Oncology
targetedonc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Mittendorf, MD, PhD, reviews the case of a 53-year-old woman with PD-L1+ TNBC breast cancer and the panel discusses relevant clinical trial data. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: Welcome, everybody. I’m pleased to be moderating this session for Targeted Oncology, and I’m joined by 2 good friends and colleagues, Dr David Hicks, a renowned breast pathologist, and Dr Ruta Rao, who is a breast medical oncologist. We have a couple of interesting cases to present this evening that highlight the important advances recently made in breast cancer. Why don’t we go ahead and jump right in with the first case? Our first patient is a postmenopausal woman, 53 years old, who about 2 and a half years ago was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She had a self-palpated mass in her left breast. She’s very active and has 2 teenage kids. At the time of that initial diagnosis, she had what was thought to be about a 2.8-cm tumor with axillary lymph node involvement. Ruta, as is probably in your practice as well, we initiated preoperative systemic therapy for a biopsy diagnosis of an invasive ductal carcinoma, grade 3, ER, PR, and HER2-negative. In our practice, we do FNA [fine needle aspiration] of those lymph nodes, and that did confirm that diagnosis, clinically node-positive. She had genetic testing. She was not a BRCA1/2 mutation carrier. She went on to get her preoperative systemic therapy, and then I took her to the operating room for a mastectomy with axillary lymph node dissection.

Case 2: Study Design and Data for PARP Inhibitors in TNBC

Experts in the management of breast cancer review clinical trial data using PARP inhibitors in the treatment of BRCA1/2-mutated TNBC. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: This patient has metastatic breast cancer, and PARP inhibitors seem to work well. Ruta, what about our BRCA mutation carriers who have earlier-stage nonmetastatic breast cancer? What’s the role of PARP inhibitors there?
Case 3: Clinical Trial Inclusion in TNBC: Considerations and Barriers

The panel of experts in breast cancer discuss enrollment of patients with TNBC in clinical trials, including considerations and barriers. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: That can be difficult. As you know, there’s the thinking about the trials, the medicine, and telling the patient—who you think would be such a candidate for the trial—they can’t go on it because their ER [estrogen receptor] is 2%.
Case 3: Residual Disease in TNBC and Treatment Considerations

The panel of experts share their treatment recommendations for patients with residual disease after an incomplete response to TNBC therapy. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: Ruta, I’m going off-script a little. This is another patient who had residual disease and who we gave capecitabine too. What criteria do you use to invoke the CREATE-X data to give these triple-negative patients with residual disease capecitabine? Is there a threshold, like any invasive disease? What do you guys use?
Case 3: Implications of Residual Disease on TNBC Outcomes

Pathologist David G. Hicks, MD, discusses the impact of residual disease in breast cancer treatment outcomes. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: I want to go back to the top of this case. David, this is another example from this evening’s discussion in which a patient received neoadjuvant chemotherapy and then had residual disease. Can you talk to us a little about some of the path considerations and how you evaluate the breast tissue and the lymph nodes in a patient who’s received neoadjuvant chemotherapy? Could you maybe speak a little about residual cancer burden?
Using CT researchers show risk of delaying lung cancer surgery

Delaying the partial or full removal of a lung can put cancer patients at higher risk for recurrence and death. That’s what researchers found among early-stage non-small cell lung cancer patients who put off surgery for more than 12 weeks after diagnosis. "Unfortunately, due to paucity of high-quality evidence, there are no well-recognized guidelines that recommend an ideal or safe interval between lung cancer diagnosis and surgery. This is partly due to the ambiguity in date of diagnosis in previous studies, including our own prior work. This current study uses a uniform definition based on CT scans that show a lesion suspicious for lung cancer," Dr. Varun Puri, a thoracic surgeon and professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, told HCB News.
Axi-Cel Outperforms Alternate Treatments in R/R Follicular Lymphoma

Axicabtagene ciloleucel improved outcomes for patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma over currently available therapies, according to data from a comparative analysis of the ZUMA-5 and SCHOLAR-5 trials. Axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta) improved outcomes for patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL) over currently available therapies, according to data from a...
HCRN GU 16-257 a Phase 2 Trial of Gemcitabine, Cisplatin, Plus Nivolumab Shows Promise for Bladder-Sparing in Muscle- Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC)- Matthew Galsky

Neoadjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy is associated with pathologic complete response (pCR) in muscle-invasive bladder at the time of cystectomy for a proportion of patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Patients with a pCR have improved overall survival relative to patients with no pCR. A challenge in the treatment of patients with MIBC is identifying patients that may be able to forgo radical cystectomy with upfront transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) and neoadjuvant chemotherapy and avoid the morbidity of surgery. In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Matthew Galsky highlights data he presented at ASCO 2021 evaluating an approach to treating muscle-invasive bladder cancer that spares patients from undergoing cystectomy or a directed, definitive local therapy in the phase 2 trial of Gemcitabine, Cisplatin, Plus Nivolumab With Selective Bladder Sparing in Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer: HCRN GU 16–257. In his presentation he posed the question, "can cisplatin-based chemotherapy plus PD-1 blockade refine a TURBT plus systemic therapy approach?” The phase 2 trial HCRN GU 16-257 assessed gemcitabine, cisplatin, plus nivolumab with selective bladder sparing in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
Cancer Health

Kidney Cancer Treatment

Kidney cancer rates have risen over the past few decades, but the number and effectiveness of new treatments have increased as well, leading to improved survival. About 76,000 people will be diagnosed with kidney cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) accounts for about 90% of these cases; clear cell carcinoma is the most common type of RCC.
Findings Link Olaparib as Maintenance Drug to Reduced Disease Progression in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Study results demonstrated consistent benefit across higher and lower-risk patients. In women with advanced ovarian cancer, a PARP inhibitor used as maintenance therapy after primary treatment has been shown to significantly lengthen progression-free survival (PFS). The drug, olaparib (Lynparza; AstraZeneca), is an oral targeted chemotherapy drug that stops the cancer...
Rituximab Maintenance Improves Time-to-Next Treatment and OS in Patients With Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Time-to-next treatment and overall survival were improved in a real-world study evaluating patients who received rituximab maintenance after first-line treatment with bendamustine and rituximab or R-CHOP in patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Time-to-next treatment (TTNT) and overall survival (OS) were improved in a real-world study evaluating patients who received rituximab...
Ginsenoside Rg3 suppresses ovarian cancer cell proliferation and invasion by inhibiting the expression of lncRNA H19.

Lingqing Zhao, Wei Sun, Aiwen Zheng, Yingli Zhang, Chengyan Fang, Ping Zhang. Ovarian cancer (OC) is the most malignant disease of the female reproductive system and accounts for a large proportion of gynecological cancer-related deaths. Emerging evidence has indicated that ginsenoside Rg3, one of the tetracyclic triterpenoid saponins in ginseng, plays crucial roles in regulating cancer progression, yet its role and mechanisms in regulating the proliferation and invasion of OC are still elusive. In this study, the cell viability, proliferation, migration and invasion of OC were assessed by using methyl thiazol tetrazolium (MTT), colony formation, wound healing and Transwell assays, respectively. The protein levels of E-cadherin and N-cadherin were analyzed by Western blot assay. The expression of long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) H19 was analyzed by quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR). The results revealed that ginsenoside Rg3 significantly inhibited the viability of OC cells (SKOV3 and A2780) in a concentration‑dependent manner. Ginsenoside Rg3 (50 μg/ml) had almost no significant effect on the activity of human ovarian epithelial cells (HOSEpiCs). Thus, this dose was selected for the subsequent experiments. Furthermore, Rg3 markedly decreased the colony formation, migration and invasion of OC cells. In addition, the expression of N-cadherin was downregulated, and the expression of E-cadherin was upregulated with Rg3 treatment. Moreover, lncRNA H19 was upregulated in OC cells, and Rg3 negatively regulated H19 expression in a concentration-dependent manner. In terms of the mechanism, knockdown ofH19 inhibited cell proliferation, migration and invasion, while overexpression of H19 reversed the inhibitory effect of Rg3 on the OC cells. In conclusion, ginsenoside Rg3 suppresses the proliferation, migration and invasion of OC cells by partially inhibiting the expression of lncRNA H19.
Dr. Al-Sawaf on the Efficacy of Venetoclax/Obinutuzumab in Treatment-Naïve CLL

Othman Al-Sawaf, MD, discusses the efficacy of venetoclax plus obinutuzumab in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as demonstrated in the phase 3 CLL14 trial. Othman Al-Sawaf, MD, a physician at the University Hospital of Cologne in Germany, discusses the efficacy of venetoclax (Venclexta) plus obinutuzumab (Gazyva) in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), as demonstrated in the phase 3 CLL14 trial (NCT02242942).
Endoscopic ultrasound for pancreatic cancer

But it's not all bad news, as the medical community is making advances to improve patients' chances of survival. Health care providers can now use a minimally invasive procedure to better understand the complexity or stage of pancreatic cancer. Endoscopic ultrasound uses high-frequency sound ways to produce a detailed image...
New radiopharmaceutical shows therapeutic efficacy in preclinical model of ovarian cancer

Preclinical trials of a new radiopharmaceutical to treat ovarian cancer have produced successful results, dramatically limiting tumor growth and decreasing tumor mass. Designed specifically for ovarian cancers that are resistant to traditional therapies, the new radiopharmaceutical can be produced in 25 minutes at low cost, which leads to better efficiency compared with alternative methods. This research was presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2021 Annual Meeting.
Vaccine May Improve Survival Outcome in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Brain Cancer

The vaccine significantly improved a survival outcome over standard-of-care treatment in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Treatment with AV-GBM-1, a personalized cancer vaccine, was associated with a significant survival outcome improvement compared to standard-of-care therapies in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma, according to the vaccine’s manufacturer, AIVITA Biomedical Inc. Among...
Cancer Health

Melanoma Skin Cancer Resources

New treatments have improved outcomes for this cancer. Find out the latest info, get support and connect with survivors. AIM provides comprehensive resources for patients, families and caregivers as well as access to medical experts who can help address melanoma-related concerns, such as a recent diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials and survivorship. The Peer Connect program matches newly diagnosed patients and their loved ones with melanoma survivors to provide emotional and practical support.
Pancreatic cancer: Signs, tests and early detection

In the past twenty years, the survival rate for pancreatic cancer has skyrocketed — as long as the disease is caught at stage 1 — from around four percent to almost forty percent. This is largely the result of increased research funding and advances in both detection and treatment. Detection...
Dr. Phillips on the Toxicity Profile of Venetoclax/Lenalidomide/Rituximab in MCL

Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, discusses the toxicity profile of the combination of venetoclax, lenalidomide, and rituximab in mantle cell lymphoma. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, clinical associate professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses the toxicity profile of the combination of venetoclax (Venclexta), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and rituximab (Rituxan) in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).