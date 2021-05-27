Shiny mega-crystals that build themselves

Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA) To really appreciate what a team of researchers led by Maksym Kovalenko and Maryna Bodnarchuk has achieved, it is best to start with something mundane: Crystals of table salt (also known as rock salt) are familiar to anyone who has ever had to spice up an overtly bland lunch. Sodium chloride - NaCl in chemical terms - is the name of the helpful chemical; it consists of positively charged sodium ions (Na+) and negatively charged chloride ions (Cl-). You can imagine the ions as beads that strongly attract each other forming densely packed and rigid crystals like the ones we can see in a saltshaker. Many naturally occurring minerals consist of ions - positive metal ions and negative ions, which arrange themselves into different crystal structures depending on their relative sizes. In addition, there are structures such as diamond and silicon: These crystals consist of only one kind of atoms - carbon in the case of diamond -, but, similar to minerals, the atoms are also held together by strong bonding forces.