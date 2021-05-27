Ad of the Day: Pepsi’s hidden logos ‘proof’ it goes better with burgers than Coke

You've probably heard that Burger King is welcoming a new non-beef-based dish into its family. Just between us, the Whopper is taking it about as well as Scar took Simba's birth in The Lion King. One of two things happened in the lead-up to BK's June 3 chicken sandwich launch (via AP). First, perhaps the fast-food chain is feeling sorry for its former favorite and gifted the Whopper with its own Twitter account – you know, as something to play around with while everyone else pays attention to the Ch'King. Scenario number two: maybe the Whopper truly did go "rogue" (as suggested by Burger King's own official Twitter) and is now using its Twitter page to gift the social media platform with a Master Class in whining.