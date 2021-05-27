Case 1: Treatment Recommendations for PD-L1+ TNBC
The panel discusses treatment options and considerations for a 53-year-old woman with PD-L1+ triple-negative breast cancer. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: I want to throw a little curveball into this conversation that will lead into our second case. I mentioned when I presented the patient that she had undergone genetic testing and was BRCA negative. Let’s say she’d been BRCA-positive, same neoadjuvant regimen, and same path, recurs now 18 months later. You actually have 2 approved agents. What do you think about the use of immunotherapy versus a PARP inhibitor in the patient with a BRCA mutation?www.targetedonc.com