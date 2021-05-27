Case 1: Treatment Recommendations for PD-L1+ TNBC

Elizabeth Mittendorf, MD, PhD, presents the case of a 34-year-old woman with PD-L1–positive triple-negative breast cancer. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: Our second case is a 34-year-old woman who presented with a palpable breast mass and mild back pain. That breast mass tissue was biopsied, and it showed a poorly differentiated invasive ductal carcinoma. That was triple-negative breast cancer. Germline staging PET [positron emission tomography] scan and FDG [F-fluorodeoxyglucose] avid lesions were identified in the bone, the lung, and the mediastinal nodes. She had routine chemistries in other labs performed, and they were generally within normal limits, although there was a slight elevation in ALK-phosphatase. She underwent a biopsy of the lung to confirm the metastatic disease, and similar our previous case, it was subject to PD-L1 testing. But in this case, it was PD-L1 negative. She didn’t have a strong family history, but given her young age and the triple-negative breast cancer, it was counsel to undergo genetic counseling or genetic testing. In fact, her germline testing was positive for a BRCA pathogenic variant. Before we jump into details about how we might address this patient, David, could you briefly discuss what germline testing is vs somatic testing? What differences are we looking for?