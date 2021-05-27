Cancel
Cancer

Case 1: Treatment Recommendations for PD-L1+ TNBC

Cover picture for the articleThe panel discusses treatment options and considerations for a 53-year-old woman with PD-L1+ triple-negative breast cancer. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: I want to throw a little curveball into this conversation that will lead into our second case. I mentioned when I presented the patient that she had undergone genetic testing and was BRCA negative. Let’s say she’d been BRCA-positive, same neoadjuvant regimen, and same path, recurs now 18 months later. You actually have 2 approved agents. What do you think about the use of immunotherapy versus a PARP inhibitor in the patient with a BRCA mutation?

Case 2: 34-Year-Old Woman With TNBC

Elizabeth Mittendorf, MD, PhD, presents the case of a 34-year-old woman with PD-L1–positive triple-negative breast cancer. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: Our second case is a 34-year-old woman who presented with a palpable breast mass and mild back pain. That breast mass tissue was biopsied, and it showed a poorly differentiated invasive ductal carcinoma. That was triple-negative breast cancer. Germline staging PET [positron emission tomography] scan and FDG [F-fluorodeoxyglucose] avid lesions were identified in the bone, the lung, and the mediastinal nodes. She had routine chemistries in other labs performed, and they were generally within normal limits, although there was a slight elevation in ALK-phosphatase. She underwent a biopsy of the lung to confirm the metastatic disease, and similar our previous case, it was subject to PD-L1 testing. But in this case, it was PD-L1 negative. She didn’t have a strong family history, but given her young age and the triple-negative breast cancer, it was counsel to undergo genetic counseling or genetic testing. In fact, her germline testing was positive for a BRCA pathogenic variant. Before we jump into details about how we might address this patient, David, could you briefly discuss what germline testing is vs somatic testing? What differences are we looking for?
Case 2: Study Design and Data for PARP Inhibitors in TNBC

Experts in the management of breast cancer review clinical trial data using PARP inhibitors in the treatment of BRCA1/2-mutated TNBC. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: This patient has metastatic breast cancer, and PARP inhibitors seem to work well. Ruta, what about our BRCA mutation carriers who have earlier-stage nonmetastatic breast cancer? What’s the role of PARP inhibitors there?
Case 2: Considerations for PARP Inhibitor Use in TNBC

Experts in the management of breast cancer review some treatment considerations surrounding the use of PARP inhibitors in BRCA1/2–positive triple-negative breast cancer. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: Continuing with this patient, when you counsel her about her BRCA mutation and the use of PARP inhibitors, what efficacy do you typically tell these patients that they can expect to see from these agents?
Durvalumab Plus Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Yields Long-Lasting Survival in Early TNBC

The addition of durvalumab to neoadjuvant anthracycline and taxane–based chemotherapy was found to significantly improve survival in patients with early triple-negative breast cancer. The addition of durvalumab (Imfinzi) to neoadjuvant anthracycline and taxane–based chemotherapy was found to significantly improve survival in patients with early triple-negative breast cancer, according to the...
Dr. Litton on Responses to Talazoparib in BRCA1/2+ Early TNBC

Jennifer Litton, MD, highlights responses to talazoparib seen in patients with BRCA1/2-positive, early triple-negative breast cancer. Jennifer Litton, MD, a breast medical oncology professor at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, highlights responses to talazoparib (Talzenna) seen in patients with BRCA1/2-positive, early triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Talazoparib was...
Case 3: Clinical Trial Inclusion in TNBC: Considerations and Barriers

The panel of experts in breast cancer discuss enrollment of patients with TNBC in clinical trials, including considerations and barriers. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: That can be difficult. As you know, there’s the thinking about the trials, the medicine, and telling the patient—who you think would be such a candidate for the trial—they can’t go on it because their ER [estrogen receptor] is 2%.
Rituximab Maintenance Improves Time-to-Next Treatment and OS in Patients With Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Time-to-next treatment and overall survival were improved in a real-world study evaluating patients who received rituximab maintenance after first-line treatment with bendamustine and rituximab or R-CHOP in patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Time-to-next treatment (TTNT) and overall survival (OS) were improved in a real-world study evaluating patients who received rituximab...
Real-World Treatment Reveals Discrepancy Between Actual Care and Clinical Trial Recommendations in MCL

A study of treatment patterns in adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma revealed a discrepancy between actual patterns of care and recommendations based on clinical trials. A study of treatment patterns in adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) revealed a discrepancy between actual patterns of care and recommendations based on clinical trials, according to lead investigator Peter Martin, MD, in a poster presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
Dr. Wang on the Potential Impact of Menin Inhibitors in AML

Eunice Wang, MD, discusses the potential impact of menin inhibitors on the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. Eunice Wang, MD, the chief of the Leukemia Service at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the potential impact of menin inhibitors on the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Menin inhibitors potentially...
Dr. Phillips on the Toxicity Profile of Venetoclax/Lenalidomide/Rituximab in MCL

Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, discusses the toxicity profile of the combination of venetoclax, lenalidomide, and rituximab in mantle cell lymphoma. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, clinical associate professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses the toxicity profile of the combination of venetoclax (Venclexta), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and rituximab (Rituxan) in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
Fixed-Dose Venetoclax/Obinutuzumab Combo Maintains PFS Benefit at 3 Years Following Treatment Cessation

The fixed-dose combination of the BCL-2 inhibitor venetoclax and the humanized anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody obinutuzumab continued to confer a progression-free survival advantage over chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab for patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The fixed-dose combination of the BCL-2 inhibitor venetoclax (Venclexta) and the humanized anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody obinutuzumab...
Axi-Cel Induces Superior Responses, Survival in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

Compared to currently available therapies, treatment with axicabtagene ciloleucel induced substantial objective response rate, progression-free survival, time to next treatment and overall survival improvements in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma. Compared to currently available therapies, treatment with axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta) induced substantial objective response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS), time...
Frontline Ibrutinib/Venetoclax Yields Superior Outcomes Vs Chlorambucil/Obinutuzumab in CLL

Fixed-duration ibrutinib and venetoclax as a first-line treatment yielded superior progression-free survival compared with chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Fixed-duration ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and venetoclax (Venclexta)as a first-line treatment yielded superior progression-free survival (PFS) compared with chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according...
Dr. Ghia on the Efficacy of Ibrutinib/Venetoclax in CLL

Paolo Ghia, MD, PhD, discusses results seen with the combination of ibrutinib and venetoclax as a first-line treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Paolo Ghia, MD, PhD, a professor of Medical Oncology and the director of the Strategic Research Program on CLL and the B Cell Neoplasia Unit at Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, discusses results seen with the combination of ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and venetoclax (Venclexta) as a first-line treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Cilta-Cel Induces Deep, Durable Responses in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel continued to yield early, deep, and durable responses after longer follow-up in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) continued to yield early, deep, and durable responses after longer follow-up in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) with a manageable safety profile, according to updated results from the CARTITUDE-1 trial presented at the 2021 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.
Early Intervention For Neurotoxicity Can Improve Outcomes With Cilta-Cel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Neurologic adverse effect associated with CAR T-cell therapies like ciltacabtagene autoleucel can be managed without long-term lasting effects, as long as they are caught and treated promptly in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Neurologic adverse effect (AEs) associated with CAR T-cell therapies like ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Cilta-cel or JNJ-68284528) can be...
Deep Responses Yielded With Daratumumab Plus CyBorD Followed by Daratumumab Maintenance in Multiple Myeloma

For patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed multiple myeloma, regardless of transplant status, daratumumab plus cyclophosphamide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone induction followed by daratumumab maintenance therapy achieved durable and deep responses. For patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed multiple myeloma, regardless of transplant status, daratumumab (Darzalex) plus cyclophosphamide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone...
Psoriasis Treatment With Biologics: 5 Things to Know

Psoriasis affects at least 100 million people worldwide, with plaque psoriasis (also referred to as psoriasis vulgaris) being the most common form. Although many different medication options are available for psoriasis, the type of treatment prescribed is chosen on the basis of severity and percentage of body surface area (BSA) affected (eg, mild, moderate, moderate to severe, or severe disease). Moderate psoriasis involves 3%-10% of the BSA, while severe psoriasis involves greater than 10%. For moderate to severe psoriasis, the American Academy of Dermatology and National Psoriasis Foundation Guidelines recommend systemic treatments, including biologic agents.