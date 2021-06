Today in Islamophobia: The conservative Australian People’s Party’s (ÖVP) is using the term, ‘political islam’ to criminalize and surveil Muslim citizens, while in France, President Emmanuel Macron has submitted a bill to the French Parliament which would allow the state to close houses of worship without a court order, as China preemptively issues an investigative order into Canadian indigenous human rights violations in advance of a Canadian call to investigate Chinese state crimes against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Our recommended read of the day is by Valerie Lucznikowska on the need to close Guantanamo Bay prison for good. This and more below: