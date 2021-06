Two cookbooks owned by Marilyn Monroe are set to be auctioned off. The late actress – who died in 1962 – owned books entitled ‘The New Fanny Farmer Boston Cooking-School Cook Book’ and ‘The New Joy of Cooking’, and it has now been confirmed both tomes will be going up for auction later this month. The books – which were both published in the 1950s, and are the only two cookbooks confirmed to have been owned by Marilyn – will go under the hammer on June 22 at Siegel Auction Galleries and are estimated to sell for somewhere between $50,000 and $75,000. And it’s not just the books themselves that…