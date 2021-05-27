Case 1: KEYNOTE-355 Trial Design and Considerations

The panel of experts review the study design and key efficacy data of the KEYNOTE-355 trial. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: The next slide we have related to this case is the schema for the KEYNOTE-355 study. As I alluded to, it looks a lot like the IMpassion130 trial in that it’s a study looking at the use of immunotherapy in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Here, the randomization is to receive either pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy or placebo. This is a trial evaluating Merck [& Co, Inc]’s compound Keytruda. One thing that’s a bit different in this trial is that different chemotherapeutic agents are used. If we look at the next slide, this trial shows that there is a benefit with respect to progression-free survival when you add immunotherapy to the chemotherapy, and it appears to be in the patients who have PD-L1–positive tumors. On this slide, you see that CPS [combined positive score], what David was just referring to, about how the 22C3 antibody is interpreted with respect to the status. Ruta, what are your thoughts about the difference in the 2 trial designs with respect to being able to use different chemotherapeutic agents? How does that help you think about which agent to use?