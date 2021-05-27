Little League District Play Begins Today

Stephens County High School junior Katie Grace Randall is headed to the Class AAA state golf tournament. Randall qualified for the state tournament when she posted a top four individual finish in the Georgia High School Association’s area golf tournament held Monday, April 26, at Monroe Golf and Country Club in Monroe. Randall fashioned an 88 to place fourth out of all the girls competing in the area tournament. The state championship will be held May 17-18 at nearby Apple Mountain Golf Club near Clarkesville. As a team, the Lady Indians placed fifth in the area tourney with a score of 300. Randall carded the lowest score of 88 for the Lady Indians. Harper Lecroy carded a 98 for SCHS while teammate Emma Harper finished with a score of 114 The Indian boys golf team placed 11th in the area tournament. Cooper Smith turned in the lowest score for the Indians with a score of 91. The next lowest score for the Tribe was from Blake Carter with a score of 92. Matt Moore carded a 99 for the Indians while his teammate, Logan Ramsey, recorded a score of 105 for the 18-hole tournament.