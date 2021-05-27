Little League District Play Begins Today

The Rabun County Recreation Department is now offering football and cheerleading registration, says Adam Dixon, Athletic Director for the Rabun County Recreation Department. “Football and cheer registration is now open, which will be our next youth sports. We are starting to see some kids come in, of course, it’s still early. We will get those registration forms out to the schools. We have a great partnership with our schools, they do a great job promoting us as we promote them.” You can register for football or cheerleading online at http://www.rabuncountyrecreation.com/ or you can go by the Rabun County Recreation Department at 400 Rabun Park Drive in Tiger. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9am to 9pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and Sunday from 2pm to 9pm. For more information call 706-782-4600.