Toccoa, GA

Little League District Play Begins Today

By Phil Hobbs
wnegradio.com
 6 days ago

Little League District 7 will have 3 tournaments starting today at the Rabun County Little League fields in Tiger. Toccoa Little League Sandlot baseball team managed by Kris Adams will take the field against Hart today at 7 p.m. Toccoa will also play Hart tomorrow at 7 p.m. Toccoa’s Rookie...

