This video of a man playing Sleep’s Dragonaut while balancing a motorcycle on an amplifier is peak internet
If it's not too personal a question, what have you - yes, YOU - done with your day today?. We pose the question not because we've a burning desire to be a cop, but because, frankly, if you haven't spent a portion of your waking hours playing gargantuan stoner rock riffs while balancing a motorbike atop a big old unit of a Fender amp then you might want to ask yourself what exactly you're doing with your life.