Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

This video of a man playing Sleep’s Dragonaut while balancing a motorcycle on an amplifier is peak internet

By Metal Hammer
loudersound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it’s not too personal a question, what have you - yes, YOU - done with your day today?. We pose the question not because we’ve a burning desire to be a cop, but because, frankly, if you haven’t spent a portion of your waking hours playing gargantuan stoner rock riffs while balancing a motorbike atop a big old unit of a Fender amp then you might want to ask yourself what exactly you’re doing with your life.

www.loudersound.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amplifier#Internet#Sleep Riffs#Original Tracks#Video#Stoner Rock#Man#Covers#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicrekkerd.org

Legions, Whompy Riddim Dubstep, DAWG & more by Keep It Sample

Keep It Sample has released a new sample pack at Loopmasters. Legions is dedicated entirely to the new generation of Tech House producers. The pack caters to music productions with the sound of artists such as Fisher, Pax, Chapter & Verse, Shermanology, Pickle, Redondo, Exce, Meszca, Cleepers, JustLuke, Catch, and Subb.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Op-Ed: DJs - Don't Avoid Playing 2020 Pandemic-Era Tracks In Upcoming Sets

Gigs are back....sort of. There is growing hope that live music business will come back soon as vaccines are behind rolled out in some countries, though others are stumbling for a variety of reasons (price, production issues, export embargoes etc). However, a little over a year since the WHO declared a pandemic for COVID-19, some countries are still in lockdowns and others are setting new records for cases and deaths, meaning this isn’t over yet by any stretch, despite progress in other countries.
Musicthis song is sick

The Funk Hunters & Eskei83 Team Up For Bass Anthem “Hit Like”

Canadian electro funk duo, The Funk Hunters, are always bringing a fresh approach to bass music with their unique blend of funk, soul, and hip-hop. You may not be familiar with Eskei83 yet but the German competitive turntablist has been lighting up dance-floors with his technical prowess. The two industry heavyweights have collided for the bass-heavy anthem, “Hit Like,” which is out now via Westwood Recordings.
MusicNo Treble

Nate Navarro Publishes “BASS: 4-String Etudes, Riffs, Songs & Exercises”

Nate Navarro has been wowing No Treble readers for years. Now, he’s ready to teach us a thing or two in his first book, BASS: 4-String Etudes, Riffs, Songs & Exercises. As the title suggests, the bassist takes an expansive approach to teaching with lessons in technique, music theory, and creativity. Navarro starts with the very basics and takes it all the way up to advanced technique.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Learn 3 blues guitar turnarounds to enhance your playing

Guitar lessons: Adapted for styles as diverse as rock, blues and jazz, the humble turnaround has been used for more than 100 years. These clever changeovers lead the listener’s ear with a strong ‘pull’ back to the beginning of the progression, giving the feel that you are recycling or ‘turning around’ the whole chord sequence.
Musictheurbantwist.com

Blueface’s Music Video For “Better Days,” Which Features Og Bobby Billions, Has Gone Viral On The Internet

“Yeah, Aight!” says the narrator. Blueface is frequently in the news for his hijinks with the females on his reality program, “Blueface’s Bad Girls Club,” his interactions with his son’s mother, and other pranks that he posts online. However, he lately returned to his roots and has been working hard on his songs! His hard effort is paying off, as he became a Twitter trending topic after releasing the music video for his song, “Better Days,” which includes rapper Og Bobby Billions.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-DELAIN Singer CHARLOTTE WESSELS To Release 'Tales From Six Feet Under' Solo Album

Former DELAIN singer and songwriter Charlotte Wessels will release her first solo endeavor, "Tales From Six Feet Under", on September 17, 2021 via Napalm Records. Unable to perform live due to the pandemic, Wessels spent most of last year buried in her Six Feet Under home studio, writing, performing and producing an eclectic wealth of songs. "Tales From Six Feet Under" offers her favorites out of the bunch. All instruments and vocals on these ten intimate and honest songs were performed or programmed by Wessels herself — except for the exciting collaboration with Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY) on the haunting track "Lizzie" — showcasing the multifaceted nature of Wessels, including her exceptional ability to express the most sincere feelings and emotions within her art.
Musicedmidentity.com

Feyln Delivers Fiery Tunes on the ‘Culpas’ EP

Toronto-based artist Feyln offers up a hefty helping of progressive vibes on his latest EP, Culpas, which is out now on Emercive Recordings!. While the sound of house and techno has permeated the entire planet, one of the countries that has been a home to some of the most forward-thinking producers is Canada. A seemingly endless supply of artists who create surreal soundscapes have surfaced from the country over the years, and one of the latest to leave listeners impressed is Feyln.
Musicloudersound.com

Slipknot’s Clown: “The new album is a cobra in a basket”

Slipknot haven’t been wasting time in lockdown. Work is officially underway on the follow up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind, with Corey Taylor describing the new songs as “a bunch of really cool stuff.” When we caught up with his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan recently, we figured it would be rude not to ask him about the record.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Motley Fool

Have We Reached Streaming Video's Peak?

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has stalled. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is petering out. Consumers can choose between watching movies on HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu, Tubi, IMDb, and Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video. There's also Pluto, SlingTV, YouTubeTV, and a host of other niche TV channels too. The joke about cable used to be that...
Musicmetalinjection

What If BLACK SABBATH's "Iron Man" Was A SLEEP Song?

Sleep makes it no secret that their whole sound is gratuitous amounts of Black Sabbath worship. But what if Black Sabbath worshiped Sleep instead? YouTuber Moonic Productions set out to answer exactly that with his re-imagining of the classic Black Sabbath "Iron Man" track written as if it were a Sleep song. The results are predictably doomy.
MusicantiMUSIC

At The Gates Deliver The Paradox With New Video

At The Gates have released a music video for their new single "The Paradox". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Nightmare Of Being," which is due out July 2nd. Tomas Lindberg Redant had this to say, "Humanity is the biggest paradox. We as humans always want justification...
Electronicsuncrate.com

ASYSTEM's Sleep Gummies

A three-step system focusing on sleep, immunity, and joint health to reduce inflammatory illness. $112. Garmin and InsideTracker join forces to create a one-of-a-kind personalized wellness program. Omura Next-Gen Whole Flower Vaping. Designed by Michael Young and winner of the prestigious 'Good Design Awards', the Omura Series X is a...
Musicedmidentity.com

Monstercat Silk Releases Final Installment of ‘Spring Selections’

Monstercat Silk puts a bow on their Spring Selections series with its fifth volume featuring Aleyum, Matt Leger, Meeting Molly, and more. Since its debut back in 2015, the Spring Selections series from Silk Music, now Monstercat Silk, has delivered serene beats from artists for fans to feast on. Featuring producers who are rising through the ranks and others who are renowned, the series has been a fitting home to showcase unique soundscapes that allow listeners to take a moment to breathe and immerse themselves in electronic beats.