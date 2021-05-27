Case 1: IMpassion 130 Trial Design and Results

Experts in breast cancer discuss efficacy data from the IMpassion130 clinical trial. Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD: Before I ask you about your specific recommendations for this patient, I think we have some slides we can present. The first slide is detailing the IMpassion130 study. We all recall, of course, that this was a phase 3 trial that enrolled a little over 900 patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who were PD-L1 positive and were randomized to get either nab-paclitaxel plus atezolizumab or nab-paclitaxel plus placebo. What we found in that trial is that there was an improvement in the progression-free survival, as well as the overall survival for the patients. As an example, the progression-free survival benefit was significant, but it didn’t reach a certain criteria. Therefore, it did not allow us to do a formal statistical comparison of the overall survival. But I think you guys may remember when it was first reported and it looked like there could be a 10-month improvement in overall survival for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, there were a lot of folks who weren’t looking at that P value. They were looking at the delta the patients were experiencing in survival. That data is shown on the second slide that we have here. That second slide shows that, in fact, the benefit was in patients who had PD-L1–positive tumors.