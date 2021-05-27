Video | Jake Paul trolls Floyd Mayweather during his Clubhouse interview

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was reportedly “disrespected” and “very angry” after Jake Paul took his hat at a recent press conference. Last month, Mayweather and Logan Paul had a press conference for their exhibition boxing match on June 6, but the presser wasn’t notable for what those two said to each other, but rather for what Jake Paul did when he took Mayweather’s hat. The “Gotcha hat!” slogan has since become a bit of a meme on social media before this weekend’s Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight. But while the Pauls are having fun with it, apparently Mayweather isn’t.