Video | Jake Paul trolls Floyd Mayweather during his Clubhouse interview
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul trolled legendary boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather during his recent Clubhouse interview. Jake’s brother Logan Paul takes on Mayweather next month in an exhibition boxing match. Ahead of the big fight, Mayweather has been doing the rounds with his interviews to promote the fight, and this week he did one on the Clubhouse app. Paul found out that Mayweather was going to be on the hat and he decided to troll “Money” about it, bringing up the “gotcha hat” incident that recently took place at the pre-fight press conference.www.bjpenn.com