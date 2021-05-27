How long would it take to escape Auckland if a volcano was about to erupt?
Scientists are working to understand how long it might take for people to move out of harm's way ahead of a future eruption of the Auckland Volcanic Field. "The next eruption in the Auckland Volcanic Field could happen anywhere in the existing field, either on the land, or in the sea, so estimating how many people might be impacted carries a lot of uncertainty," says the study's lead researcher Alec Wild, Ph.D. candidate from the University of Auckland."phys.org