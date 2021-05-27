Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

How long would it take to escape Auckland if a volcano was about to erupt?

By EQC
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists are working to understand how long it might take for people to move out of harm's way ahead of a future eruption of the Auckland Volcanic Field. "The next eruption in the Auckland Volcanic Field could happen anywhere in the existing field, either on the land, or in the sea, so estimating how many people might be impacted carries a lot of uncertainty," says the study's lead researcher Alec Wild, Ph.D. candidate from the University of Auckland."

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auckland City#Auckland Council#Gns Science#Volcanic Eruptions#Rising Sea Levels#Earth#The University Of Otago#Gns Science#Aem#The New Zealand Police#Auckland#Evacuation Control Team#Principal Science#Devora#Eqc#University Of Waikato#Auckland Volcanoes#Volcanic Risk#Volcanic Crises#Volcanic Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
Related
ScienceThe Guardian

Prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile identified by Queensland scientists

A prehistoric species of crocodile that roamed the waterways of south-east Queensland, and is thought to be the largest to have lived in Australia, has been identified by researchers at the University of Queensland. Gunggamarandu maunala, whose name means “river boss” and incorporates words from the languages of the First...
Scienceretailcrowd.co.uk

Transylvania volcano eruption cannot be ruled out

According to volcanologists, crystals rich in crystals, such as crystal porridge, may be present in the stomachs of other volcanoes that are thought to be extinct, so they cannot be considered inactive either, they fall asleep – read the publication of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences . They assert: It’s not about hacking your grandson tomorrow or even in our lifetime. At the same time, there is no doubt that there is a possibility of future outbreaks of the disease.
EnvironmentThe Independent

Drone footage of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano eruption

Incredible aerial footage of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano erupting and a partial crater rim collapsing into the newly formed lava pool. After lying dormant for more than 900 years, the Fagradalsfjall volcano, just 25 miles from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, began erupting in March earlier this year and is still producing fresh lava weeks later.
LifestylePosted by
AFAR

What It’s Like to Hike to See Iceland’s Erupting Volcano

On May 24, 2021, hikers could watch the Geldingadalsgos eruption in Iceland from just hundreds of feet away. One way to break out of that pandemic funk: watching lava flow in Iceland right now. Geldingadalsgos Volcano Site Hike. Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. Distance: 4 miles round-trip (give or take) Difficulty: Moderate.
AustraliaPhys.org

Huge prehistoric croc 'river boss' prowled Queensland waterways

A new species of large prehistoric croc that roamed south-east Queensland's waterways millions of years ago has been documented by University of Queensland researchers. Ph.D. candidate Jorgo Ristevski, from UQ's School of Biological Sciences, led the team that named the species Gunggamarandu maunala after analyzing a partial skull unearthed in the Darling Downs in the nineteenth century.
AustraliaPosted by
LiveScience

Huge sinkhole bursts open near underwater 'blowhole' in South Australian coast

In the middle of the night on Thursday (June 10), the ground near the Southern Australian tourist town of Robe suddenly gave way. Locals awoke to find an enormous sinkhole, roughly 40 feet (12 meters) in diameter, had opened along the picturesque Limestone Coast — and citizens are now being urged to stay away for fear that the hole could collapse even further, Australian news outlet ABC.net reported.
SciencePhys.org

Pacific islanders likely found Antarctica first: study

Polynesian seafarers likely reached Antarctica hundreds of years before the Western explorers usually credited with discovering the frozen continent, a new study has concluded. New Zealand researchers scoured so-called "grey literature"—including oral records, historic indigenous artworks and non-academic sources—looking for links between Maori people and Antarctica. "When you put it...
Sciencepbs.org

Bat Volcano Erupts at Night

More than three million bats live in the caves of Calakmul. To avoid being eaten by predators, they form a living tornado, or “bat volcano,” when they fly. In this whirling mass, it’s almost impossible for their predators to choose a target. Features. - [Narrator] Predators are gathering. It's called...
AnimalsCNN

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

(CNN) — Tasmanian devils have been born in the wild in mainland Australia, more than 3,000 years after they died out in the country. Seven baby Tasmanian devils -- known as joeys -- were born at the 988-acre Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australian NGO Aussie Ark said in an Instagram post on Monday.
EnvironmentWOWT

WOWT Meteorologist David Koeller visits erupting Iceland volcano

(WOWT) - Meteorologist David Koeller gave 6 News a glimpse at the Icelandic volcano named Fagradalsjfall. David describes the heat from the lava as “face burning hot.”. He’s not wrong; lava is as hot as 2,000 degrees when it first leaves the volcano. Koeller said he felt a wave of...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Beautiful, rare 'purple cauliflower' coral off NSW coast may be extinct within 10 years

When we think of Australia’s threatened corals, the Great Barrier Reef probably springs to mind. But elsewhere, coral species are also struggling – including a rare type known as “cauliflower soft coral” which is, sadly, on the brink of extinction. This species, Dendronephthya australis, looks like a purple cauliflower due to its pink-lilac stems and branches, crowned with white polyps. The coral primarily occurs at only a few sites in Port Stephens, New South Wales, and is a magnet for divers and underwater photographers. But sand movements, boating and fishing have reduced the species’ population dramatically. Recent flooding in NSW...
EntertainmentPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Video: Erupting Volcano Devours Drone

A mesmerizing video captured by a drone flying over an erupting volcano in Iceland shows the moment when the UAV gets too close to the action and winds up being devoured by lava. The amazing piece of footage was reportedly captured last week by photographer Joey Helms as he was filming the ongoing eruption of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano. Over the last few months, the site has become something of a proverbial hot spot for drone operators looking to capture amazing footage. This particular flight, however, provided a previously unseen and rather destructive perspective.
Sciencebaltimoregaylife.com

Dinosaur bones have been found in Australia and are the largest

Scientists say they have discovered a new dinosaur Ocean In a decade-long study of bones found in Australia. Their research also found that this animal is one of the largest dinosaurs. Pierre – Journal of Life and Environmental Science published the results of the study. The study was carried out...
AustraliaPosted by
FOX26

Robot 'wombot' explores wombat burrows in Australia

HOBART, Australia - Scientists in Australia have developed a remote-controlled robot named Wombot that can explore deep into wombat burrows. The robot, which is about a third of the size of an actual wombat and moves on tank-style tracks at speeds of up to 500m per hour, has ventured into 30 different caves in the Tasmanian bush.
AnimalsBBC

Australia whales: ‘Unbelievable’ super-group caught on film

Australia whales: ‘Unbelievable’ super-group caught on film. When a drone pilot captured footage of an enormous group of whales off the New South Wales coast last year, it sent scientists into a frenzy. A pod of that size - known as a super-group - and the "bubble-net" feeding behaviour they...
IndustryCleanTechnica

Local Lockdowns Brought Fast Global Ozone Reductions, NASA Finds

Article courtesy of NASA. As the coronavirus pandemic slowed global commerce to a crawl in early 2020, emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) — which create ozone, a danger to human health and to climate — decreased 15% globally, with local reductions as high as 50%, according to a study led by scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. As a result of the lower NOx emissions, by June 2020, global ozone levels had dropped to a level that policymakers thought would take at least 15 years to reach by conventional means, such as regulations.