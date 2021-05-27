Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Tuning reaction barriers for carbon dioxide electroreduction to multicarbon products

By Chinese Academy Sciences
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing intermittent electric energy to convert excessive CO2 into C2 products, such as ethylene and ethanol, is an effective strategy to mitigate the greenhouse effect. Copper (Cu) is the only single metal catalyst which can electrochemically convert CO2 into C2 products, albeit with undesirable selectivity of the C2 product. Therefore, improving the conversion efficiency of Cu-based catalysts for reducing CO2 to C2 products has attracted great attention.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide#Energy Efficiency#Ethanol#Co2#Thermal Energy#Electric Generation#Central South University#Cu Pd#Dft#Vrhe#Prof Min Liu#Co2 Electroreduction#Thermal Reduction#C2 Product Formation#Excessive Co2#Pd Nanoparticles#Surface#Ultrafast Kinetics#Cu Catalysts#Copper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Country
China
Related
ScienceWDIO-TV

Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time

Scientists say the annual peak of global heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air has reached another dangerous milestone: 50% higher than when the industrial age began. And the average rate of increase is faster than ever, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Monday. New emissions were slightly...
Energy IndustryEos

Constraining Global Power Plant Emissions of Carbon Dioxide

Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from power plants represents one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases from humans. Keeping track of CO2 emissions from all global power plants is difficult, as good emission data can depend on a country’s emission reporting protocols. However, remote sensing with imaging spectrometer instruments offers a new capability to do top-down monitoring. These instruments provide high spatial resolution CO2 plume maps which can be used to quantify emissions. Cusworth et al. [2021] show examples where CO2 emissions are quantified and validated at 21 global gas and coal fired power plants using airborne and satellite imaging spectrometers. With repeated targeting by satellites, it is estimated that 6 percent of all global power plant emissions could be constrained. This capability is key to reducing uncertainties in global anthropogenic CO2 emission budgets and supporting emissions mitigation strategies.
EnvironmentJSTOR Daily

The Greenhouse Gas That’s More Potent Than Carbon Dioxide

Despite being known better as laughing gas, nitrous oxide, or N2O, affects the environment in ways that should not be taken lightly. Because even though the atmospheric concentration of this greenhouse gas is small relative to carbon dioxide, it’s far more potent: emitting just 1 ton of N2O is roughly equivalent to emitting 300 tons of CO2. Along with its global warming effects, nitrous oxide also participates in a set of chemical reactions that can eat away at Earth’s protective ozone layer. As a result, it has become the “single most important ozone-depleting emission” since chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, were banned in 1987.
Scienceoverpassesforamerica.com

Carbon Dioxide in Atmosphere Hits Record High Despite Pandemic Dip

Dr. Keeling famous that final 12 months’s drop in annual emissions was too small to be detected in the atmospheric information, since it may be overshadowed by pure fluctuations in carbon emissions from vegetation and soil in response to seasonal adjustments in temperature and soil moisture. Scripps scientists have beforehand estimated that humanity’s emissions would want to drop by 20 p.c to 30 p.c for no less than six months to consequence in a noticeable slowing of the speed of improve of carbon dioxide in the ambiance.
Environmentthebrighterside.news

Could the ocean hold the key to reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere?

Most experts agree that halting climate change — and the global warming, extreme heat events and stronger storms that come with it — will require the removal of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. But with humans pumping out an estimated 37 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, current strategies for capturing it seem likely to fall short.
ScienceCitizen Online

Letter: Carbon dioxide serves a vital purpose

A few says ago, on TV, I heard John Kerry say; "We need to get carbon dioxide out of our atmosphere." As a retired teacher of biology, this made me wonder if he ever took a biology class and if he did, does he remember learning about the process known as photosynthesis.
Environmentdailymagazine.news

Despite global emissions falling 7% in 2020, carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is at its highest level in modern history

Hello! This story is from today's edition of Morning Brew, an awesome daily email read by 2.9 million next-generation leaders like you. Sign up here to get it!. Despite the influx of Office trivia night invites, nature is in fact not healing. Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is at its highest level in modern history and 50% higher than in preindustrial times, according to new findings from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
AgricultureScience Now

Is lithium the key for nitrogen electroreduction?

You are currently viewing the summary. The Haber-Bosch process converts nitrogen (N2) and hydrogen (H2) into ammonia (NH3) over iron-based catalysts. Today, 50% of global agriculture uses Haber-Bosch NH3 in fertilizer. Efficient synthesis requires enormous energy to achieve extreme temperatures and pressures, and the H2 is primarily derived from methane steam reforming. Hence, the Haber-Bosch process accounts for at least 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions (1). Electrochemical N2 reduction to make NH3, powered by renewable electricity under ambient conditions, could provide a localized and greener alternative. On page 1187 of this issue, Suryanto et al. (2) report highly efficient and stable electrochemical N2 reduction based on a recyclable proton donor. This study builds on earlier work showing that an electrolyte containing a lithium salt in an organic solvent with a sacrificial proton donor was unmatched in its ability to unequivocally reduce N2 (3, 4). In both studies, it is still unclear why lithium is so critical.
Advocacywutqfm.com

Carbon dioxide hit highest level ever measured in the atmosphere in May

(NEW YORK) — The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in May 2021 hit the highest level ever measured, showing the global coronavirus pandemic did not decrease overall CO2 emissions despite pausing global economies for months. Atmospheric carbon dioxide hit a monthly average of 419 parts per million in...
Los Angeles, CANASA

NASA Map Gives Most Accurate Space-Based View of LA’s Carbon Dioxide

Using data from NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3 (OCO-3) instrument on the International Space Station, researchers have released one of the most accurate maps ever made from space of the human influence on carbon dioxide (CO2) in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The map shows tiny variations in airborne CO2 from one mile of the giant L.A. Basin to the next.
Columbia, SCTimes and Democrat

Electric co-ops report lower carbon dioxide emissions

COLUMBIA — Electric cooperatives released data showing a decline in the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) released to generate the electricity they provide to 1.5 million South Carolinians. Between 2005 and 2020, their CO2 emissions dropped by 41%, far surpassing the national 17% reduction target used by the United States....
POTUSThe Hill

Carbon dioxide surges to historic levels despite global pandemic

NOAA and Scripps researchers announced a record carbon pollution high of 419 parts per million in May. The level of carbon pollution in the atmosphere has steadily risen since the 1970s. Fossil fuel reduction is key to alleviating carbon emissions and climate change. The volume of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse...
Earth ScienceNature.com

Carbon dioxide fluxes increase from day to night across European streams

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 118 (2021) Cite this article. Globally, inland waters emit over 2 Pg of carbon per year as carbon dioxide, of which the majority originates from streams and rivers. Despite the global significance of fluvial carbon dioxide emissions, little is known about their diel dynamics. Here we present a large-scale assessment of day- and night-time carbon dioxide fluxes at the water-air interface across 34 European streams. We directly measured fluxes four times between October 2016 and July 2017 using drifting chambers. Median fluxes are 1.4 and 2.1 mmol m−2 h−1 at midday and midnight, respectively, with night fluxes exceeding those during the day by 39%. We attribute diel carbon dioxide flux variability mainly to changes in the water partial pressure of carbon dioxide. However, no consistent drivers could be identified across sites. Our findings highlight widespread day-night changes in fluvial carbon dioxide fluxes and suggest that the time of day greatly influences measured carbon dioxide fluxes across European streams.