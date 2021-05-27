Cancel
Target shoppers surprised with cash inside baby products

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – Some Target shoppers in southern California were likely surprised to see cash when they opened up baby products they purchased. Krystal and Patrick Duahaney decided to place cash inside diaper boxes and formula cans, paying it forward after once struggling as first-time parents. "When we had our...

news4sanantonio.com
