Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau open as favorites to win The Match at DraftKings Sportsbook

By Lucy Burdge
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will go up against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in this year’s edition of The Match, it was announced on Wednesday. And the betting odds are out for who is most likely to win the showdown. Team Rodgers and DeChambeau opened as the favorite with...

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Draftkings Sportsbook#Stations Casino#Afc Championship#The Match#Weei#Lucilleburdge#Favorites#Bets#Odds Courtesy#Boston#Pgatour#Aaronrodgers12#Content Producer#Moonlight Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Twitter
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

PGA Championship predictions, odds 2021: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka picks from PGA insider

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy will try to join exclusive clubs when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 20 on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. Spieth can become just the sixth golfer to win the career grand slam with a victory, while McIlroy could become the sixth player to win the PGA Championship more than twice. Spieth last won a major at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, while McIlroy's last major title was the 2014 PGA at Valhalla, but both seem to be peaking at the right time entering the PGA Championship 2021.
GolfRotowire

FanDuel PGA: AT&T Byron Nelson

This article is part of our FanDuel PGA series. Course: TPC Craig Ranch (7,468 yards, par 72) After years of the AT&T Byron Nelson struggling to attract the top players in the world, the move to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021 has resulted in a very strong field. It is led by top-five players Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama will be making his first appearance since winning the green jacket a month ago. Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka will also be making his first start since Augusta alongside three-time major winner and default tournament host Jordan Spieth. Masters runner-up and Dallas native Will Zalatoris will be looking for his first PGA Tour win, while nearby University of Texas standouts Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody will be in the field via sponsor exemptions. For over 20 years the host course was the TPC Four Seasons for the Byron Nelson, but the PGA Tour decided to take a chance in 2018 and move the event to Trinity Forest Golf Club. It's wide open and linksy-style was interesting to many golf architect enthusiasts, but the fields in 2018 and 2019 ended up being some of the weakest for any event on Tour and the golf course got absolutely eaten up by the players that did tee it up. TPC Craig Ranch is a little more similar looking to typical PGA Tour venues. It has hosted Korn Ferry Tour events in the past along with the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School. It was announced after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year's tournament, that the AT&T Byron Nelson would be contested for the next five years at TPC Craig Ranch starting in 2021. This will be the players' last tune up before the PGA Championship is contested at Kiawah Island next week, which breaks up the Texas two-step at Colonial the following week. After some expected showers early in the week, weather should be ideal for the first three rounds with very little threat of rain. Storms may impact the final round, however. Winds should be very light on Thursday and Friday, while the weekend should see the breezes kick up to 20 miles per hour.
GolfBradenton Herald

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Insist On QB As Part Of Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As of the time of this writing, the Packers have given no public indication that they are planning to capitulate to Aaron Rodgers‘ trade demands. Given the state of the relationship between Rodgers and the team, however, Green Bay brass has certainly had internal conversations about what such a seismic trade would entail.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Dallas, TXCBS Sports

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jordan Spieth, fade Bryson DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama all return from month-long breaks this week to take on TPC Craig Ranch in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. The event tees off Thursday in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field also includes world No. 3 Jon Rahm and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who are the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Spieth is hot on their heels at 10-1.
NFLElkhart Truth

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle

HELENA, Mont. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on Tuesday, July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
Golfelitesportsny.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Betting Picks: Favorites, ROI and Longshots

One of professional golf’s constant challenges is maintaining reverence for its past greats while working (often in futility) to stay current. Byron Nelson is one of golf’s historical greats, perhaps best known for winning 11 straight tournaments in 1945. There is, of course, an enormous invisible asterisk attached to that streak – World War II was near its end in 1945, but it wasn’t over. So Nelson beat a lot of very good players during that streak, but he almost certainly didn’t beat all of them.
Golfoddschecker.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Tips & Preview: Course Guide, Tee Times & TV

TPC Craig Ranch is the third different venue for this event in the last four renewals as the event cuts its long ties with TPC Las Colinas. A new venue is always a challenge for punters but this one looks a shade easier to analyse than most maiden tracks. Here we have a 7400+ yard course with long par 3s and short par 5s. A creek meanders its way through the course and could be an issue with some drives off the tee but generally speaking the course looks wide open and with little hazards off the tee looks set up for a bomber to dominate. Strokes Gained off the tee will be of high importance I'd suggest and maybe birdie or better leaders are worth looking to for a pointer as to who may score well. TPC courses are usually a great setup with I expect plenty of birdies here.
GolfTelegraph

Golf betting tips: Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson picks

We head into mid-May with our expert tipster’s golf betting tips, ranging from 7/5 to 60/1, for the Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson. Danny Willett hosts the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry this week. The tournament starts on Wednesday morning and finishes on Saturday afternoon, so punters need to get their European Tour investments in place quickly.
Dallas, TXusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Bryson DeChambeau Back Atop The Odds Board For AT&T Byron Nelson

MCKINNEY, Texas – The PGA Tour heads to a brand new stop this week as the best players in the world travel just north of Dallas, Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. The field isn’t at full strength this week with many players preparing for the...
Gamblingrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Golf DraftKings Picks (PGA DFS): Memorial

Welcome back, RotoBallers! As always, please check out my weekly spreadsheet in the link below to get started on your research for the Charles Schwab. You will be able to weigh out the categories however you see fit once you make a copy, and I always love hearing the success you have found while using the model. Thanks again for all the support, and let's have a successful week!
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golfgolfmagic.com

"I played really bad": Bryson DeChambeau on his first round at AT&T Byron Nelson

Bryson DeChambeau was unhappy with his performance in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, shooting a 3-under-par 69. This would not appear to be a bad card, however, it was a low-scoring day at the Texas venue which was shown by Jordan Spieth and J. J. Spaun shooting 9-under-par to share the lead.