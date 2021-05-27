JAY-Z’s Made In America Festival Returns For Labor Day Weekend For 10th Anniversary

A stunning followup to their previous joint effort for DJ Khaled. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images. DMX’s posthumous album Exodus arrived on May 28 with a stacked track list — including the second Jay-Z and Nas collab in a matter of weeks. The album’s second track, “Bath Salts,” unites a trio of larger-than-life New York rappers on the same track for the first time. DMX had previously worked with Jay-Z and Nas separately in his late-’90s heyday, first joining Jay-Z first on Mic Geronimo’s 1995 track “We Build It” and Nas on the 1998 Belly soundtrack song “Grand Finale.” And after squashing their legendary beef, Jay-Z and Nas joined forces a few times, most recently to boast about cryptocurrency wins on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry,” off his April album Khaled Khaled. “Bath Salts” finds Jay, Nas, and X further in their element, channeling their prime with victory-lap bars. To his winning point, Jay-Z even invites girls to “come be my Kardashian,” in a possible Kanye reference (although we sure hope Bey isn’t listening!). On top of that, the song features one of DMX’s best verses on all of Exodus, showcasing the authoritative aggression he could tap into like none other.