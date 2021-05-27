Cancel
Environment

Fix the climate crisis, or get out of the way

By CNN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.The first blow came in the Netherlands, where a court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) must move much faster than planned to slash its carbon emissions in a case brought by the local branch of Friends of the Earth.The Anglo-Dutch company was ordered to slash its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels. Crucially, the.

Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Analysis: Gas faces existential crisis in climate wary Europe

Super interesting piece from Reuters even though the article doesn't mention alternatives to gas for heat-driven processes in the lower temperature ranges that consume as much energy as global electricity demand. For investors and banks worried about stranded assets, volatility, carbon emission taxes, expensive solutions, and public sentiment, solar thermal...
Environmentresilience.org

Climate Crisis: The Transformation of Human Evolution

The underlying cause of our collective failure to prevent the coming existential climate crisis is, ironically, the very mechanism that has led to our evolutionary success as a species: our relationship to perceived threat. Unless we recognize and recontextualize what we perceive as threat, our actions around climate change are going to be insufficient to prevent our demise as a species.
Environmenttechnewsinsight.com

The climate crisis is no longer more sympathetic

Species extinction, health problems, environmental pollution. How bad is this really for our planet? And who is actually to blame? Is it enough to take a train with a little more than a car? Dr. Eckart von Hirschhausen in his new book “Mensch, Erdie!” Reply. For us readers, they are uncomfortable, honest, and ruthless – and so we should know them for sure.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

The climate crisis requires a new culture and politics, not just new tech

We are living through what scientists call the Anthropocene, a new geological age during which humans have become the dominant force shaping the natural environment. Many scientists date this new period to the post-second world war economic boom, the “great acceleration”. This rapid increase in our control over the Earth has brought us to the precipice of catastrophic climate change, triggered a mass extinction, disrupted our planet’s nitrogen cycles and acidified its oceans, among other things.
Environmentholrmagazine.com

5 Books to Better Understand the Ongoing Climate Crisis

To understand more about the ongoing climate crisis here are the top 5 books to better inform you and show you what needs to be done in order for future generations to live in a world as beautiful as the one we see everyday. The climate crisis becomes more palpable...
EnvironmentScience Focus

Climate crisis is driving fastest change in global vegetation in 18,000 years

The Earth’s vegetation is changing at a faster rate today than it has over the last 18,000 years – and humans may be largely responsible, according to scientists. Researchers have found that changes in biodiversity and ecosystems stabilised around 4,000 years ago before beginning to accelerate, coinciding with the rise of human civilisations that led to agriculture and deforestation.
Environmentglobalvoices.org

Australian government ‘mute’ on more ambitious plan to address climate crisis

The Australian government continues to face mounting pressure, both locally and internationally, after its disappointing stance on tackling climate change at U.S. President Joe Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate on 22 April, with Sydney failing to increase its modest target of 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, under the 2016 Paris agreement.
EnvironmentRolling Stone

Now Is Our Last Best Chance to Confront the Climate Crisis

The Earth’s climate has always been a work in progress. In the 4.5 billion years the planet has been spinning around the sun, ice ages have come and gone, interrupted by epochs of intense heat. The highest mountain range in Texas was once an underwater reef. Camels wandered in evergreen forests in the Arctic. Then a few million years later, 400 feet of ice formed over what is now New York City. But amid this geologic mayhem, humans have gotten lucky. For the past 10,000 years, virtually the entire stretch of human civilization, people have lived in what scientists call “a Goldilocks climate” — not too hot, not too cold, just right.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Forests and Climate Change – “We Can’t Plant Our Way Out of the Climate Crisis”

Some climate activists advocate large-scale tree-planting campaigns in forests around the world to suck up heat-trapping carbon dioxide and help rein in climate change. But in a Perspectives article published on May 21, 2021, in the journal Science, a University of Michigan climate scientist and his University of Arizona colleague say the idea of planting trees as a substitute for the direct reduction of greenhouse gas emissions could be a pipe dream.
The Independent

Households need help if they are going to deal with the climate crisis

Here are a few statistics from the Federal Reserve that capture the vulnerability of Americans to financial emergencies. The first you have probably heard before—that forty percent of American adults would have to borrow $400 (£282) dollars to cover an emergency expense. For many Americans, this emergency expense often comes in the form of medical bills. In 2019, one in five Americans had an unexpected medical bill between $1,000 and $1,999 dollars, and 18 per cent of Americans had debt for unpaid bills either for their own medical expenses, or the medical expenses of a family member. Insured Americans...
The Independent

Johnson failing to ‘measure up to scale of challenge’ of climate crisis, says Miliband

Ed Miliband has claimed ministers are “off track” to meet critical targets in achieving net zero, as he hit out at a government record failing “to measure up the scale of the challenge” faced by the climate crisis.Responding to an update on the proposed green industrial revolution — six months after Boris Johnson unveiled a 10-point plan — the Labour frontbencher said insisted the government is “good at self-congratulation but perhaps less good at self-awareness”.“There is wide gap between rhetoric and realty — key crucial areas not dealt with, the scale of finance not being delivered leading us to be...
Agriculturefoundationfar.org

Farmers and ranchers can help in the climate crisis

As published in The Hill on April 19, 2021. Farmers and ranchers are up against unparalleled obstacles that threaten their livelihoods and the global food supply. Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity today. The last seven years have been the Earth’s hottest years on record. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the United States experienced 22 extreme weather events and disasters in 2020, resulting in more than $95 billion in damages.
Environmentadvancedsciencenews.com

Focusing on trust is one way to advance climate justice

Through our experience working in policy making arenas, international negotiations, and with local and Indigenous communities affected by environmental change, we know that relationships and building trust matter when it comes to shaping the process and outcome of negotiations. As a concept and practice, trust takes many forms and has...
EnvironmentTaos News

Opinion: Don't wait on fixing climate change

If the earth's climate warms by 2 or 3 degrees by 2100, global sea levels will rise three feet, displacing countless millions of people around the world. They will be forced to abandon their homes as the tides continue to rise. Collectively, we should be taking action now to reduce...
AgricultureNature.com

The world’s biggest seaweed patch sows doubt about a climate fix

Data from the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt suggest that floating seaweed farms are no climate panacea. Seaweed absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but large seaweed farms in the ocean might not be the climate fix that many scientists have proposed. To test seaweed farms’ potential impact on climate, Lennart...