Fix the climate crisis, or get out of the way
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.The first blow came in the Netherlands, where a court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) must move much faster than planned to slash its carbon emissions in a case brought by the local branch of Friends of the Earth.The Anglo-Dutch company was ordered to slash its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels. Crucially, the.wnewsnetwork.com