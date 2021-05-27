Cancel
Freehold Township, NJ

Freehold Township officials adopt $43M municipal budget for 2021

By MATTHEW SOCKOL, Staff Writer
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 18 days ago

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – The Township Committee has adopted a $43 million budget to fund the operation of Freehold Township this year. The budget, which was adopted on May 11, will be supported by the collection of $23 million in taxes from Freehold Township’s residential and commercial property owners. Other revenue includes the appropriation of $7.55 million from the township’s surplus fund (savings) and the receipt of $7.44 million in state aid.

Hopewell, NJ
