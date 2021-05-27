Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

An unarmed man shot and wounded by a Virginia sheriff's deputy has been discharged

By CNN.com
wnewsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown had been shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s deputy while on the phone with 911 dispatch, his attorney said. The deputy had previously given Brown a ride home about an hour earlier and returned to respond to a “domestic incident,” according to the state police, when the deputy mistook the phone for a gun.According to Haynes, doctors informed Brown’s family that there were eight bullets found in his body, along with two exit wounds. Two of the.

wnewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#State Police#County Sheriff#Guns#Deputy#Man#Spotsylvania County#Doctors#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Michigan Statebigrapidsnews.com

Man in stolen truck killed by Michigan sheriff's deputy

MULLIKEN, Mich. (AP) — A man suspected of driving a stolen pickup truck was fatally shot Wednesday by a sheriff's deputy, west of Lansing, state police said. The shooting involved an Ionia County officer but occurred just over the county line in Mulliken in Eaton County, about 25 miles from Lansing.
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Perjury

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was charged Thursday with a felony count of perjury for allegedly lying about finding a gun in a vehicle parked at a Gardena motel two years ago. Kevin Honea, 33, is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. Honea...
California StateIdaho8.com

A California sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot in the line of duty

A 17-year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in California has died after being shot in the line of duty Monday, the department said. Sgt. Dominic Vaca, 43, was shot after pursuing a motorcycle without a license plate, San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon said in a video statement posted to Twitter. Vaca died later in the day in hospital, the sheriff said.
Hartselle, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Morgan sheriff: Hartselle man charged with assaulting deputy

A Hartselle man was arrested Saturday and charged with assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. The office said that on Saturday, an individual reportedly called multiple area hospitals making threats to harm himself and others and also made threats against law enforcement. During one phone call, it was reported that a handgun was fired multiple times.
California StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

California sheriff’s deputy shot, killed during chase in Yucca Valley; suspect also dead

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California sheriff’s deputy and a suspect are dead after gunfire erupted during a chase in Yucca Valley, authorities said. According to KABC-TV and the San Bernardino Sun, the deadly shooting occurred after an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said deputies tried to stop the driver of a motorcycle without a plate about 12:30 p.m. near Imperial Drive and Paxton Road. The suspect failed to stop and fled, sparking a chase, the department said in a Facebook post.
Whitehouse, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Whitehouse man sentenced to life for threatening sheriff's deputies with gun

A Whitehouse man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for threatening two Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a gun. A jury sentenced Michael Fry, 37, to life in the Texas Department of Corrections and a $10,0000 fine for aggravated assault on a peace officer. The prosecution showed the jury evidence that on March 19, 2020, Deputies Marvin Martin and Luis Sandoval tried to arrest Fry at his residence for an outstanding warrant when he started to resist.
Miller County, MOKMZU

Man shot by Miller County deputy

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Miller County. The Sheriff’s Office called in the Missouri Highway Patrol after a 35 year old man was shot by a deputy around 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, during a domestic disturbance near St. Anthony. Initial information is that two deputies were trying to apprehend the man when he got a rifle and approached the deputies. One deputy fired, critically wounding the man. The suspect was flown to a local hospital for treatment.
Blount County, ALwbrc.com

Blount Co. Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized, suspect shot

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 160. We have limited information right now, but we do know one suspect has been shot and a deputy was taken to the hospital. We will update this story...