Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf: 80% of Pennsylvania School Districts Call for Charter Reform

By MyChesCo
 18 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — Leaders of more than 400 school districts across Pennsylvania, representing more than 80 percent of school districts in the commonwealth, are calling on the General Assembly to pass commonsense reforms to the commonwealth’s broken, outdated charter school law. Proponents state these changes would hold charter schools accountable for both the quality and cost of the education they provide, while saving school districts and taxpayers nearly $400 million a year.

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mychesco.com/
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Reform#School Districts#State Schools#Law Schools#The General Assembly#Stanford University#Gov Wolf#School Board Members#School Boards#Governor#Education Programs#Public Officials#Charters#Advocates#Educators#Taxpayers#Chester County
