Gov. Wolf: 80% of Pennsylvania School Districts Call for Charter Reform
HARRISBURG, PA — Leaders of more than 400 school districts across Pennsylvania, representing more than 80 percent of school districts in the commonwealth, are calling on the General Assembly to pass commonsense reforms to the commonwealth’s broken, outdated charter school law. Proponents state these changes would hold charter schools accountable for both the quality and cost of the education they provide, while saving school districts and taxpayers nearly $400 million a year.www.mychesco.com