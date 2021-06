A few years ago, I moved to a new state for work—and I did not anticipate how difficult it would be to find a new hairstylist. As a Black woman, I know not every stylist is trained in how to properly style and care for Black hair, so the process can be difficult. Add to that wanting specific styles like braids or sew-ins, and you’re searching for different types of stylists depending on the hairstyle. Without a recommendation on who to go to, I turned to Instagram and searched hashtags to find a stylist to do the braids I had in mind. Upon coming across different Instagram pages and websites, I noticed a common theme: rules. Deposit required, no kids or extra guests, must come with hair already washed and blow-dried, only accept bookings on the 20th of the month from 2-4—these were just some examples of what I saw.