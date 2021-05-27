Michigan During World Wars I & II

If you’re talking about New Hanover County, the answer for World War I is simple. The local World War I Memorial lists 37 names of Wilmington-area residents. The number of those who died in World War I from New Hanover County was recently re-tabulated by the State Archives in 2018 (ncdcr.gov/blog/2018/11/15/list-north-carolinas-dead-wwi-service-individuals) and now numbers 44 rather than 37. The extra seven persons include those who died of wounds after the end of the conflict on Nov. 11, 1918, and one whose date of death is unknown. Interestingly, the listing has one county resident dying three days before the end of the war, two county residents dying two days before the end of the war, one resident dying the day before the end of the war, and one resident dying the day the war ended.