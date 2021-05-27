Clarinda Post Office Renamed For 4H Pioneer
(Clarinda, IA) — The U-S Post Office in downtown Clarinda now bears the name of a woman who’s been called the “mother of 4-H clubs.” A dedication ceremony named the facility after Jessie Field Shambaugh — who was a school teacher in Page County when she formed the Boys Corn Club and the Girls Home Club in 1901. She designed a three-leaf clover pin with the letter H on each one of the leaves, representing Head, Hands, and Heart for the club in 1910. She added the fourth leaf for Home which later became known as Health. Shambaugh died in Clarinda in 1971 at the age of 89.