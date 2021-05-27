Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarinda, IA

Clarinda Post Office Renamed For 4H Pioneer

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jose5_0aDHMtam00

(Clarinda, IA) — The U-S Post Office in downtown Clarinda now bears the name of a woman who’s been called the “mother of 4-H clubs.” A dedication ceremony named the facility after Jessie Field Shambaugh — who was a school teacher in Page County when she formed the Boys Corn Club and the Girls Home Club in 1901. She designed a three-leaf clover pin with the letter H on each one of the leaves, representing Head, Hands, and Heart for the club in 1910. She added the fourth leaf for Home which later became known as Health. Shambaugh died in Clarinda in 1971 at the age of 89.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Page County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
Clarinda, IA
Government
City
Shambaugh, IA
City
Clarinda, IA
County
Page County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clover#Clarinda Post Office#The U S Post Office#The Boys Corn Club#The Girls Home Club#Home#Downtown Clarinda#4 H Clubs#Ia#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Page County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Verbal dispute leads to Firearm arrest in Page County

(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports one arrest following a verbal dispute which involved a firearm. Michael Lee Rose Sr. was arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 27th after the Sheriff’s Office was called to the incident at 112 2nd Street in Hepburn. An investigation took place and a weapon was located in the residence. Rose is charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm (D Felony).
Creston, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Creston Depot getting facelift thanks to Heritage Revitalization Grant

(Creston) The City of Creston is receiving nearly $115,000 to rehabilitate a railroad station. The money is part of a program from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Here’s spokesman Jeff Morgan. “It’s Iowa’s Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant Program. We implemented it with funding that was provided by the Department of Interiors National Park Service. Iowa was one of only eight states in the United States to receive these grants through the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program at the federal level. So we were very pleased to receive that funding.”
Woodbury County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Northwest Iowa Shooting Leaves One Dead

(Luton, IA) — One person is dead, and another was wounded outside a rural residence in the northwest Iowa town of Luton Monday. Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan says first responders were dispatched to the scene at about 1:30 p-m. A woman was taken to a hospital, and a man at the scene was dead. Sheehan says they stopped a vehicle fitting a witness description near Sloan and have a suspect in custody. No names have been released.
Woodbury County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Whiting Man Charged in Deadly Woodbury County Shooting on Memorial Day

(Sioux City, IA) — A western Iowa man is jailed on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a Memorial Day shooting in rural Woodbury County. Twenty-year-old Marvin Hildreth, Junior of Whiting is also facing one count of going armed with intent for injuring another person. Sheriff’s officers say a man and woman were found in the front yard of a home suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:30 p-m Monday. Forty-year-old Russell Mohr of Mapleton died at the scene. The woman was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. A deputy spotted Hildreth’s vehicle less than 20 minutes after the shooting and took him into custody. Investigators say Hildreth and the victims knew each other – but the motive is unclear at this time.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Emerson Woman Hurt in Mills County Crash

(Mills County) Three people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle rollover accident in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 1:36 p.m. on Monday on Highway 34 and Kidd Road. The injured parties are identified as 43-year old James Joseph Belt of Glenwood, 63-year old Connie Sue Bowen, of Emerson, and 14-year old Elias Belt, of Glenwood.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lottery Sticking With Appointments For Prize Winners

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa Lottery is sticking with its policy that requires winners to set up appointments to claim their prize. The appointments for prizes started as a precaution during the COVID pandemic last year. Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says they’ve been evaluating things as restrictions are removed and will stay with that process. She says “folks are welcome to wear a mask if they want to, they certainly don’t have to.” Neubauer says the appointment process has proven to be popular and the public likes knowing they have a specific time to come in and claim a prize.
IndustryPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Meat Packing Plant Suffers Cyberattack

(Des Moines) Television Station KCCI is reporting JBS USA confirms a cyberattack affected some of its North American and Australian IT systems on Sunday. The Company suspended all affected systems, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether the attack will affect production since its backup systems were not affected. JBS officials...
West Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Hy-Vee Offering $10 Gift Card For Completing COVID Vaccination

(West Des Moines, IA) — Hy-Vee is offering an incentive for people who complete their COVID-19 vaccines at their pharmacies or pop-up clinics. The Iowa-based grocery chain will give a ten-dollar gift card to anyone getting a second Pfizer or Moderna shot or single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You need to complete your vaccination between today (Tuesday) and November 11th to receive the gift card. Governor Kim Reynolds set a goal of getting 75 percent of Iowans vaccinated against Covid by the end of June. Iowa did not reach its goal of getting 65 percent vaccinated by the end of May.
Stuart, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Ambulance called to Tower Site near Stuart

(Stuart) Adair County Communications received a 911 call from a cell phone requesting an ambulance at a wind turbine tower site southeast of Stuart for a patient with unknown injuries. Stuart Fire and Rescue were called to the scene as well. Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater said rescue crews extricated...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Jacqui (Becker) Fatka-Cass County Farm Girl to Farm Policy Editor

(Atlantic) Atlantic High School and Iowa State University graduate Jacqui (Becker) Fatka has taken her journalism skills to a high level. Jacqui, the daughter of Craig and Jane Becker of Atlantic, is the Farm Policy Editor for Farm Progress Companies. Her articles appear on the many policy implications for rural America online and in Wallace’s Farmer and Farm Futures magazines.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Retired Cass County K9 Vadar Dies

(Atlantic) Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist reported on Saturday night of the loss of retired K9 Vader. Deputy Quist said, “it has been a rough few days here, so it has taken a bit to post. We said goodbye to a warrior, a friend, a family member. Such a great dog from our friends at Canczechdogs. Thank you to Dr. Kate at Atlantic Animal Health Clinic for taking such good care of him. Under the stars and stripes- the country and citizens he worked for and protected. Highly awarded with so many achievements unnoticed. We love you, Vader.”
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Traffic Enforcement Project in and around Carroll Today

(Carroll) The Iowa State Patrol, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the Carroll Police Department are teaming up for a law enforcement project in and around Carroll today. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy said Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke noticed an increase in cell phone...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

The public asked to join Sunday in search of missing Iowa boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement officials ask members of the general public to help them today with the search for a 10-year-old east-central Iowa boy. The Iowa Division of Criminal investigation said the search Saturday for Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma continued with law enforcement and first responders only. The division said Montezuma residents should check their own property but urged them to come Sunday morning to the local high school. The boy was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday on his bike near his home on the north end of Montezuma.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Officials: 3 injured in explosion, fire at Iowa apartment

(Creston, AP) Creston fire officials say three people have been injured in an explosion and resulting fire Friday morning at a Creston apartment building. According to reports, the explosion was reported about 9 a.m. The Creston Fire Department says two of the three injured were flown to area hospitals. Fire officials say they believe the explosion was caused by a resident smoking while operating a medical oxygen tank. Fire Chief Todd Jackson and other firefighters helped residents escape the fire through exits and windows.
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Pottawattamie County on May 25th. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says with assistance from the Council Bluffs Police Department and Iowa State Patrol, the vehicle was stopped and the suspects were apprehended. It was discovered that both suspects, 35-year-old Fredrick John Nunes and 24-year-old Dominique Renee Whitebeaver, had active warrants in Iowa. Both were transported to the jail to be held on their warrants. Nunes was also charged with Eluding While Exceeding Speed Limit by 25 mph or more.