Clarinda Post Office Renamed For 4H Pioneer

(Sioux City, IA) — A western Iowa man is jailed on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a Memorial Day shooting in rural Woodbury County. Twenty-year-old Marvin Hildreth, Junior of Whiting is also facing one count of going armed with intent for injuring another person. Sheriff’s officers say a man and woman were found in the front yard of a home suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:30 p-m Monday. Forty-year-old Russell Mohr of Mapleton died at the scene. The woman was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. A deputy spotted Hildreth’s vehicle less than 20 minutes after the shooting and took him into custody. Investigators say Hildreth and the victims knew each other – but the motive is unclear at this time.