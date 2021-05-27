Celebrating JCSC Retirees

As the summer months approach and the school season comes to an end, we normally take time to celebrate those who have reached the milestone of high school graduation, watching as they walk across the stage and begin the rest of their lives. As these seniors turn their tassels, there will also be a select few that look to begin the rest of their lives in a different sense. Nearly 40 members of our community that have been employed by the Jennings County School Corporation have decided that it is time to hang up their hats and settle down to enjoy retirement. These members range from three years to 46 years of time spent in the corporation, with a combined 823 years of service to a community, influencing students as far back as 1975.