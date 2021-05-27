Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

David De Gea last saved a penalty in 2016 – 40 spot kicks later…

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RerHJ_0aDHMZ8M00
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea fails to save Villarreal’s Paco Alcacer’s penalty (PA Wire)

Manchester United’s penalty shootout defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League final means David De Gea has now conceded 40 successive spot-kicks since he last saved one.

Every player from the Spanish side converted from 12 yards after Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw in Gdansk, with De Gea’s miss condemning United to an 11-10 defeat.

That continued his miserable run from penalties since he last saved one – astonishingly more than five years ago, from then-Everton striker Romelu Lukaku in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on April 23, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PS6KR_0aDHMZ8M00
David De Gea saves Romelu Lukaku's spot-kick at Wembley (PA Archive)

Since then he has faced a further 32 penalties with United and another eight for Spain, with every one finding the back of his net.

Eighteen of those have come in the Premier League, with one each in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League prior to Wednesday’s epic shootout.

De Gea thought he had ended his troubles back in September when he saved Jordan Ayew’s spot-kick in a game against Crystal Palace, but the United goalkeeper had marginally strayed off his line and Wilfried Zaha scored the retaken effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W45wY_0aDHMZ8M00
David De Gea after he was beaten by Wilfried Zaha from a retaken penalty (PA Archive)

He was beaten by Italy’s Daniele De Rossi in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and then at the tournament proper by Cristiano Ronaldo, as part of the forward’s hat-trick for Portugal, and Artem Dzyuba in a 1-1 draw with Russia – before the tournament hosts scored four from four in the ensuing shootout.

Norway’s Joshua King then netted from the spot in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Spain, his third successful penalty during De Gea’s terrible run after scoring two for Bournemouth in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oGFM_0aDHMZ8M00
Joshua King, left, and Troy Deeney score penalties

Watford striker Troy Deeney also appears three times on the list of takers, with two for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang meaning 35 players in all have beaten De Gea from the spot since he denied Lukaku.

To further put De Gea’s woes into context, since that save Lukaku signed for United, spent two full seasons as a team-mate of De Gea and then moved on and won a league title in his second season at Inter Milan.

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Troy Deeney
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Joshua King
Person
Artem Dzyuba
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Jordan Ayew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Bournemouth#Penalty Shootout#Arsenal#Spanish#The Premier League#Europa League#Crystal Palace#Watford#Wembley#Gdansk#Italy#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
FA Cup
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Harry Maguire trains again as England return to work following Croatia win

Harry Maguire trained with the squad again on Monday as England returned to work at St George’s Park following their Wembley win against Croatia. Gareth Southgate’s men became the first Three Lions side to triumph in their European Championship opener as Raheem Sterling’s strike proved enough to see off their 2018 World Cup semi-final foes.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Shilton defends De Gea after Man Utd Europa League final defeat

England great Peter Shilton has defended David de Gea after Manchester United's Europa League final defeat. De Gea failed to save any of Villarreal's penalties in the shootout before having his decisive spotkick saved. Shilton told the ipaper: "With penalty shootouts you need a bit of luck. “Some goalkeepers are...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'He was doing my head in!': David James reveals Gary Neville FOLLOWED him around before England's Euro 2004 shootout defeat against Portugal... and claims Paul Pogba was doing it to David de Gea before Man United's penalties against Villarreal

David James claims David de Gea was 'not confident' in Manchester United's Europa League final penalty shootout loss to Villarreal as Paul Pogba was making him nervous in the team talk. The former England goalkeeper then recalled Gary Neville making him feel a similar way before the Three Lions lost...
Soccermelodyinter.com

Euro 2020: De Gea will not be affected by penalty miss, says Torres

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will not dwell on his penalty miss in the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal, international teammate Pau Torres said, urging his compatriot to help lead Spain to glory at Euro 2020. De Gea was the only player to miss his spot-kick in last...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'You deserve to be treated well in your new challenge': David de Gea wishes Sergio Romero good luck for the future after Argentine goalkeeper's departure from Manchester United was confirmed

David de Gea says fellow goalkeeper Sergio Romero deserves 'to be treated well' at his next club following his departure from Manchester United. It was announced on Friday that Romero, who joined United in 2015, will be released when his contract expires at the end of this month. Romero made...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Gabino: Man Utd keeper De Gea still Spain's best

Former Spain U21 coach Gabino Rodriguez insists Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea remains his country's best. De Gea's Old Trafford woes have even put his place as Spain's No 1 in the spotlight, with increased pressure back home for Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon to be their Euros keeper. But Rodriguez,...