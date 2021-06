Kalie Shorr has just released a stellar new cover of a Chicks classic, and it's a must-hear for any fan of the classic country trio, as well as country's next generation. Shorr has re-recorded the Chicks' "Cowboy, Take Me Away," which gave them a No. 1 hit when they released it as the second single from their sophomore major-label album, Fly, in 1999. Their original take on the song was a fun, harmony-laden track, but Shorr's version strips down all of the instruments except her sole clean electric guitar, which she uses as a backdrop for a hauntingly plaintive, almost mournful rendition of the classic song that is striking.