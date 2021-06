MENDOCINO Co., 5/18/21 — Wildfires have begun across California this month, and to help residents prepare and register for emergency alerts, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the county’s Office of Emergency Services will be launching a new public safety and emergency preparedness campaign on May 26. From 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. that day, there will be test of the new “Wireless Emergency Alert” activation protocols, as well as the unveiling of a new website with predefined evacuation zones and other emergency resources for Mendocino County residents.