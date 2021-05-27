Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Being a Grand Junction Criminal Makes No Sense With Cameras Everywhere

By Billy Jenkins
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When we post pictures of criminals or of the crime of the week on our website, we aren't doing it to embarrass the suspect. The whole goal is to assist our friends in law enforcement. If the actions caught on camera or video also embarrass the suspect into not committing another crime that is a bonus. But just so everyone knows it makes no sense to be a criminal, there are cameras everywhere, and you will be caught.

kool1079.com
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Video Cameras#Criminals#Criminal Law#Suspect#Pictures#People#Proof#Meat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Grand Junction, COPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Crime of Opportunity:Keys In Ignition, Grand Junction Car Stolen

This story sounds very familiar because it once happened to me. A car was stolen Wednesday morning and the Grand Junction Police Department says the keys to the car were left in the ignition in the unlocked car overnight. The owner of the vehicle discovered it missing in the morning and reported it to the police. Within an hour of the report the vehicle was found and a suspect was arrested.
Photographyhpr1.com

Theo Anthony’s ‘All Light, Everywhere’ Contemplates the Role of the Camera in Policing

Theo Anthony’s thought-provoking Sundance Special Jury Award prizewinner “All Light, Everywhere” ponders a great many questions joining past and present, perception and reality, and beholder and beheld. Among its fascinating explorations is the link between the development of photographic processes and their application in the arenas of warfare and policing. Anthony contemplates the ways in which the design of the camera and the gun share several disturbing traits -- extending well beyond the basic idea that both machines “shoot” when a trigger is engaged.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Agrees You Should NOT Be Asking These 9 Questions

Kids say the darndest things, but it's excused because they are kids and they don't know any better. But what happens when you become an adult and you still haven't learned these boundaries. This could create a lot of awkward conversations and uncomfortable situations. We asked the amazing people in Grand Junction and on the Western Slope what questions we should not be asking people and got some great responses.
Loveland, COKKTV

Former Loveland officers reportedly turn themselves in Thursday morning

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Loveland Police Austin Hopp And Daria Jalali reportedly turned themselves on Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver. CBS Denver says Hoop was arrested at the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office jail after 8:30 a.m., while...
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Business Serving Sweet Treats Has Generator Stolen

It's always tough to hear this type of news, especially when it's happening in our own community. But we are finding out that there is a Grand Junction business that is really going through a lot right now. The pandemic was one obstacle that no one could have predicted, but now, another unexpected blow took place as their generator was stolen after their business was shut down for the night.
Delta County, CODelta County Independent

Law enforcement blotter, May 18-23

Please note: All charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. A deputy responded to the 23000-24000 block of H75 Road, Delta on report of a vehicle being broken into and a purse being stolen. One of the credit cards was used at Walmart shortly after the theft took place. This case is pending further investigation.
Law Enforcementreviewjournal.com

LETTER: How to end police shootings

I have some simple solutions to the rash of police reforms put forth by various states, cities and activists groups. I suggest the following:. If a person stopped (or coming into contact with) any law enforcement officer or group of officers does exactly what the officer is telling the person to do, and does not present any physical threat to that officer or other persons, and does not present a danger via a weapon, that person should be able to sue for damages caused by the police.
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Grand Junction Fire Department expanding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department is actively working to expand its ranks and stations. Ever since voters approved additional funding for the department in 2019, leadership has been working on new stations and filling positions. According to the the fire department, operations need to grow to match the growing community and demand for response. The department said that keeping its response times in line with national standards is a top priority.
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Post Independent editor arrested for alleged DUI

(Publisher’s note: It is the policy of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent not to report on routine DUI arrests when they don’t involve a traffic accident, injury, death or other related crime. The exception is when it involves someone of prominence in the community, such as elected officials, law enforcement personnel, schools’ administrators, government or business executives. As news journalists in the community, we hold ourselves to this same standard.)
Colorado StateKKTV

Major drug bust in Colorado as authorities uncover possible ‘drug distribution centers’

CENTER, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities uncovered what were believed to be “operating drug distribution centers” in a small Colorado town. On Tuesday, the Center Police Department shared an update on the bust. At about 9:30 in the morning multiple law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants in the Casa de Cortez Apartments. The complex is off Highway 112, about 30 miles northwest of Alamosa in Rio Grande County. The warrants were part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Fraud suspect on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ryan Joshua Rivera is no stranger to the law. The 35-year-old has been charged with a barrage of crimes through the years, up and down the Front Range, from drug possession to trying to influence a public servant. Ryan Joseph Rivera Most recently, however, Rivera is wanted on multiple federal The post On the Lookout: Fraud suspect on the run appeared first on KRDO.
Violent CrimesRadar Online.com

Socialite Jasmine Hartin Reportedly Confessed To Fatally Shooting Cop After Being Threatened With Cocaine Charge

Socialite Jasmine Hartin has reportedly confessed to the fatal shooting of a police officer in the Central American nation of Belize. Initially, the 32-year-old daughter-in-law of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft claimed that 42-year-old San Pedro Superintendent Henry Jemmott had been shot dead on Friday by someone on a passing boat, local law enforcement officers told 7 News Belize.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Residents in Colorado Springs neighborhood to shelter in place, police say

Police lifted a shelter-in-place order after officers got in a scuffle with with an armed person in eastern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, law enforcement said. Colorado Springs police responded to the 1700 block of Sawyer Way to conduct a search warrant around 7 a.m. when an altercation between officers and an "armed individual" started, James Sokolik, a spokesman for police said.
Clayton County, GAPosted by
rolling out

Victor Hill: 1st sheriff in US charged with use of restraint chair that resulted in no bodily injury

Popular and infamous Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was criminally charged by the feds a few weeks ago for allegedly violating the civil rights of four inmates inside of the Clayton County Jail in Georgia for causing pain and bodily injury. However, the indictment does not show any proof of bodily injury, which the feds must demonstrate for the charges to be sustained. Based on documents obtained from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and local news reports, the only outcry was made by a Caucasian male inmate; the remaining three alleged victims were solicited by the federal government.
Show Low, AZWMI Central

Show Low felony arrests

• May 19 — Show Low Police arrested Robertson J. Tullie, 47, of Piñon, on a Maricopa County Superior Court felony warrant on original charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and resisting arrest that came with a $4,000 bond. He was also arrested on fresh charges of possession of dangerous drugs (meth).