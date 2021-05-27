Bless Your Spoon: Lemonade, fruity drinks help quench thirst

"You are what you eat or drink". You have probably heard this proverb so many times in an online course, diet class, yoga class, gym, or other places. Well, what they said about it is very true. How about the drinks? How can drinks affect your skin? You might have routinely been drinking the beverages I am about to mention below. But you need to know the hard facts so that you can determine what is the best for your body in the future.