Bless Your Spoon: Lemonade, fruity drinks help quench thirst
One of my favorite childhood memories was setting up lemonade stands in our driveway on hot summer days. I mixed instant powdered lemonade with cold water in a pitcher and poured the drinks into small paper cups. Neighbors pulled their cars off-road and meandered over, making polite comments while dropping a few coins in an old cigar box. If a customer paid more than was due – a value-added, store-bought, boxed chocolate chip cookie was added to their order.www.ourdavie.com